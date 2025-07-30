Pride and Prejudice on Netflix: what we know about the new series

Netflix has begun production on a new six-part adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, led by writer Dolly Alderton (Everything I Know About Love) and director Euros Lyn (Heartstopper).

The series, produced by Lookout Point, is described by the streamer as a ‘faithful, classic adaptation’ of Austen’s most enduring work.

The cast includes both high-profile names and emerging talent from across the UK screen industry.

Here’s everything we know about the series so far.

Who leads the cast of Pride and Prejudice?

Golden Globe winner Emma Corrin (The Crown, Lady Chatterley’s Lover) stars as Elizabeth Bennet, alongside BAFTA winner Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Benediction) as Mr Darcy. Olivia Colman, known for The Favourite and The Crown, plays Mrs Bennet.

According to a recent Tudum release, Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat) has been cast as Mr Bennet, with Freya Mavor (Industry) as Jane Bennet, Rhea Norwood (Heartstopper) as Lydia Bennet, and screen newcomers Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery playing Mary and Kitty Bennet.

The supporting cast

The extended ensemble includes Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as George Wickham, Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) as Mr Bingley, Jamie Demetriou (Barbie) as Mr Collins, Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve, Andor) as Lady Catherine de Bourgh, Siena Kelly (Domino Day) as Caroline Bingley, Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts) as Mrs Gardiner, and Sebastian Armesto (A Small Light) as Mr Gardiner.

Rosie Cavaliero, Saffron Coomber, James Dryden, Justin Edwards, James Northcote, Eloise Webb, and Isabella Sermon also appear in supporting roles.

Who’s in the Pride and Prejudice creative team?

Dolly Alderton is serving as writer and executive producer, bringing her background in memoir and television writing to the series. She has described the adaptation as an opportunity to explore ‘the complexities of love, family, friendship, and society,’ while aiming to stay close to Austen’s original tone.

Director Euros Lyn, who previously worked on Heartstopper, Sherlock, and Doctor Who, will direct all six episodes.

Other executive producers include Alderton, Lyn, Emma Corrin (in their first executive producer credit), Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point. Lisa Osborne (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light) serves as producer.

First look and production status

Netflix has released a first image of the Bennet sisters in costume, marking the beginning of the shoot in the UK. No footage or teaser has been released yet, and a premiere date has not been confirmed.

Pride and Prejudice first look. Photo by Ludovic Robert. Image supplied by Netflix.

Mona Qureshi, director of UK series for Netflix, said the production team’s approach ‘celebrates all that generations of fans hold dear’ about the original novel while offering new insight through Alderton’s adaptation.

The history of Pride and Prejudice

Pride and Prejudice, published in 1813, remains one of the most frequently adapted works in English literature. Netflix’s version follows numerous film and television adaptations, including the 1995 BBC miniseries and the 2005 feature film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew McFayden, directed by Joe Wright.

The Jane Austen novel follows the story of the Bennet sisters, particularly Elizabeth, as they navigate societal expectations and the search for love and marriage in 19th-century England. Elizabeth, intelligent and independent, clashes with the proud and wealthy Mr. Darcy, initially forming negative impressions based on her own ‘pride and prejudice’.

Through misunderstandings and personal growth, both characters must overcome their biases to realise their feelings for each other, leading to eventual happiness and marriage.

Pride and Prejudice does not yet have a release date.

