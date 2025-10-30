News

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Everything to know about the Mega Rising update

Return to Pokemon TCG Pocket to find a game changed.
30 Oct 2025 14:53
Leah J. Williams
Games

Pokemon TCG Pocket: Mega Rising. Image: Creatures Inc / DeNA.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is on the cusp of getting its Mega Rising update, with this set to land on 30 October around 5pm AEDT. Those keen to see what’s next for the mobile TCG game might be surprised to find this latest update will be larger than most, introducing an array of significant changes.

What changes are coming to Pokémon TCG Pocket?

In recently-issued patch notes, one of the biggest surprises is that player levels will soon be uncapped. Before, progress stopped at level 50. Now, players will be able to add to their experience total to become a level 60 player. It doesn’t appear that experience retroactively accrued beyond level 50 will be added to player totals so it’ll be a matter of working towards the next level slowly.

Another big change relates to improvements to the trade system. When the Mega Rising update lands, you’ll be able to give cards of certain rarity (one diamond to four diamond) to friends without the need to trade.

In addition, players will be able to trade cards up to two star, and any shiny one and shiny two rarities. While they will cost a significant amount of Shinedust, the options means players will finally be able to grab their most coveted cards.

Other changes in this latest update are smaller. You’ll soon find wonder picks are populated with more cards you don’t already own. Flair is now obtained automatically from B-series packs onwards. Daily missions will now also come with wonder hourglass rewards, and there will be new missions added.

Elsewhere, you can expect some UI tweaks so that Pokémon TCG Pocket is more streamlined and easier to use.

The updates are all part of a first anniversary celebration for the app. Pokémon TCG Pocket has experienced significant success over its past year in operation, and with these changes, developers Creatures Inc and DeNA are looking to refine the app and provide new reasons to engage for returning and new players.

Watch the teaser trailer

What’s included in the Pokémon TCG Pocket: Mega Rising packs?

In addition to these design changes, Pokémon TCG Pocket will also get the new Mega Rising card expansion on 30 October. This introduces three new packs to collect, starring Mega Gyarados, Mega Blaziken and Mega Altaria.

It also marks the debut of Mega Pokémon in the mobile game, aligning with recent movements in the physical Pokémon TCG, as well as in the newly-released video game Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

The primary difference with these particular cards is that players will get a full three points when a Mega Pokémon is knocked out. The Pokemon also have access to higher-powered abilities, which will likely cause chaos in ranked matches.

So far, Creatures Inc and DeNA have confirmed an array of Mega Pokémon will arrive in Mega Rising, with each offering a new strategy for players: Mega Gyarados, Mega Blaziken, Mega Altaria, Mega Pinsir, Mega Absol and Mega Ampharos.

Players can also expect an array of other new Pokémon cards in this set, including Pidgey, Jirachi, and a full art Growlithe.

When does Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Mega Rising update launch?

As announced, Pokémon TCG Pocket‘s Mega Rising update is set to land today. Here’s what time you can expect it to land in your time zone:

  • Australia – 5:00 pm AEDT | 4:30 pm ACDT | 2:00 pm AWST (30 October)
  • New Zealand – 7:00 pm NZDT (30 October)
  • United States – 11:00 pm PT | 8:00 pm ET (29 October)
  • United Kingdom – 6:00 am GMT (30 October)

Ahead of launch, you should be able to download a special pre-patch, per usual. Then, once your clock ticks over, expect those new packs to land.

In the past, there has been a bit of a slow down and delay around new pack releases, as the game’s servers struggle to keep up with an influx of players – but this has gotten better with more recent packs so fingers crossed this drop goes smoothly.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

