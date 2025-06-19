Pokemon TCG Pocket: Eevee Grove launches in June 2025

Pokemon TCG Pocket is getting its next major expansion, Eevee Grove, on 26 June 2025. If you’ve yet to wrap up your Extradimensional Crisis collection, there’s just a few days left to find those remaining cards, before you’ll be encouraged to move along. While the pacing of new content drops has become fairly fast, and reliant on players jumping in every day to pull new packs, those who love a challenge will likely enjoy the speed.

Speaking personally, my collection is completely full, minus one Guzzlord EX. Since launch, I’ve managed to complete every collection without a premium membership or paying for microtransactions, and I’ve absolutely enjoyed the rush of new content announcements interrupting my latest search for new cards. I feel I’m about ready for a new set to land, and it’s even better that Eevee is joining the party with this latest set.

As announced, Eevee Grove is themed around the Eeveelutions – Eevee, Vaporeon, Flareon, Leafeon, Sylveon, Umbreon, Espeon, Jolteon, and Glaceon. All will be represented in this set, alongside some characters and Pokemon from Scarlet and Violet, and Sword and Shield.

In a new trailer for the upcoming expansion, you can spot a Penny Supporter card, and an Eevee Bag Item, as well as Swirlix, Alcremie, and Milcery.

Pokemon TCG Pocket: Eevee Grove Trailer

While Extradimensional Crisis was themed around tough Pokemon and Ultra Beasts, it appears Eevee Grove will be a much lighter, more wholesome set, with an array of cutesy and delightful Pokemon on the way. You’ll be able to collect a lovely, pastel full art Sylveon in this set, Eevee and Flareon EX cards, and plenty more besides.

Notably, Eevee EX has a very special ability that allows it to evolve ‘into any Pokemon that evolves from Eevee’ as long as you play the card from your hand, onto Eevee EX. Essentially, this card can ‘Veevee ‘volve’ and transform into any of the Eeveelutions. There’s no doubt this will shake up battles, as each Eeveelution introduces has new abilities, and a new type.

Those Eeevee-focussed decks are going to be wild.

Those keen to nab cards from Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s Eevee Grove set won’t have to wait long. As announced, it launches on 26 June 2025. For those in Australia, the update will land at 4:00 pm AEST.