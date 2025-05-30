Pokemon Presents finally returns in July 2025

The Pokemon Company has confirmed its Pokemon Presents showcase will return on 22 July 2025, introducing fresh news for the franchise, as well as a new look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A. As part of its announcement, the company has also confirmed Z-A will officially launch on 16 October 2025, giving keen fans yet another reason to celebrate.

It’s been quite some time since the last Pokemon Presents, so we expect this upcoming showcase will be fairly meaty. Based on precedent, it’ll likely include updates for a range of Pokemon mobile games (GO, TCG Pocket, Masters EX, Café ReMix, Sleep) as well as updates for the Trading Card Game (TCG), and possibly Netflix’s Pokémon Concierge, too.

Reaching a bit further, we could see more of Pokemon Champions, the newly-announced battle sim that appears to take cues from Pokemon Stadium. We could also see a new mainline Pokemon game for Nintendo Switch 2, or a remaster.

Read: Pokemon Concierge: Season 2 is on the way

If we can indulge in dreaming for a moment, we’d love to see something like a Black and White remaster or remake for Switch 2, or even a new game in the excellent Let’s Go series. Let’s Go, Pikachu/Eevee! are still two of the best Pokemon games for the original Switch, and it seems a shame to let the franchise lie.

In any case, the latest Pokemon Presents should be well worth watching, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye out in July.

How to watch the Pokemon Presents in July 2025

The Pokemon Company has confirmed the latest Pokemon Presents will air on 22 July 2025. At this stage, it hasn’t announced exact timing, as the showcase is still two months away.

Once exact timing has been announced, we’ll update this article with more details.

In the meantime, we do know it’ll air on the Pokemon YouTube channels, per usual. Stay tuned for all the latest news and announcements from the upcoming showcase.