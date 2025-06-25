Phoebe Tonkin and Brenton Thwaites lead post-lockdown love story Two Years Later

As reported in IF, production is now underway in Brisbane on Two Years Later, a romantic drama series from Hoodlum Entertainment starring Phoebe Tonkin (Boy Swallows Universe, The Originals) and Brenton Thwaites (Pirates of the Caribbean, Titans).

Centred on a pre-COVID flirtation derailed by the pandemic, the eight-part series follows Emily (Tonkin) and Ryan (Thwaites), two commuters whose chemistry on the bus never quite got the chance to blossom. Two years later, fate reconnects them – and Ryan proposes a bold solution to their unresolved tension: eight dates to determine if they’re meant to get married.

Created by Brisbane-based writer Pete Bridges (Rescue: Special Ops, Neighbours), Two Years Later promises a mix of romance, emotional upheaval, family drama and post-pandemic introspection.

Emma Freeman (Stateless, The Newsreader) and Lucy Gaffy (Totally Completely Fine) are on board to direct, with Tonkin and Thwaites joined on screen by Australian screen veterans Roy Billing and Heather Mitchell.

‘This is a deeply relatable, funny and heartfelt story about connection, identity and love in a post-pandemic world,’ said producer and Hoodlum Entertainment executive Tracey Vieira.

‘We’re thrilled to be working with such incredible creative talents, including Pete, Emma, Brenton and Phoebe, to bring Two Years Later to life.’

Two Years Later behind the scenes

Screen Queensland’s Screen Finance Fund and PDV Incentive are backing the production locally, with post-production also taking place in Queensland. The series has received major production investment from Screen Australia, while international distribution will be handled by Banijay Rights.

‘Set against a vibrant Brisbane backdrop, the series is a testament to what our industry can achieve,’ said Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney. ‘It showcases exceptional homegrown talent and celebrates our capacity for telling bold, locally made stories.’

Daniel Monaghan, Senior Vice President of Content and Programming at Paramount Australia and New Zealand, described the series as ‘unlike anything else on screen’.

‘Phoebe and Brenton bring extraordinary nuance and chemistry to a story that celebrates the messiness of modern dating,’ he said.

Rounding out the creative team are producer/executive producers Nathan Mayfield, Tracey Robertson and Tracey Vieira, with cinematography by Robert ‘Bob’ Humphreys, production design by Helen O’Loan, costumes by Zed Dragojlovich, and hair and makeup design by Anita Howell-Lowe.

Two Years Later will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in 2026.