Penny Lane is Dead: South Aussie horror stalks into spotlight at Cannes 2025

South Australian screen talent will make a chilling impression on the global stage next week, as footage from the upcoming horror-thriller Penny Lane is Dead is unveiled at the Marché du Film during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Currently filming in and around Adelaide – including at the South Australian Film Corporation’s (SAFC) Adelaide Studios – the 1980s-set genre piece is set to be one of the major Australian talking points at this year’s international marketplace.

Written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Mia’Kate Russell, Penny Lane is Dead boasts a formidable producing team led by South Australia’s Julie Ryan (Late Night with the Devil, Hotel Mumbai), alongside Ari Harrison (Talk To Me), Andre Lima (Mrs McCutcheon), and local producer/ line producer Carly Maple (The Fox).

The film marks the first feature from new indie outfit Sanctuary Pictures, established by Harrison and aligned with Ryan’s Cyan Films. Umbrella Entertainment is handling local distribution, with Upgrade managing international sales.

Backed by the SAFC’s Screen Production Fund and with post handled by Adelaide’s own KOJO Studios, the production is also supported by Screen Australia, VicScreen, and the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund.

Described as a ‘wild, blood-soaked descent into love, betrayal and survival,’ Penny Lane is Dead takes place during a stifling Australian summer in 1986. What begins as a carefree night at a beach house quickly escalates into a fight for survival after a prank goes fatally wrong.

The cast includes Tahlee Fereday (Erotic Stories), Sophia Wright-Mendelsohn (Wizards!, Year Of), Alexandra Jensen (Talk To Me), Bailey Spalding (Scrublands), Ben O’Toole (Hacksaw Ridge), Steve Le Marquand (Beast of War), and Fletcher Humphrys (The Stranger).

Penny Lane is Dead: what everyone is saying

South Australia’s Minister for the Arts, Andrea Michaels MP, praised the production as another strong example of the state’s global screen presence:

‘South Australia has been a powerhouse of film in recent years, and here we have a new horror film demonstrating the talent of our screen sector at the biggest film festival in the world,’ said Michaels. ‘Congratulations to the team behind Penny Lane is Dead – I look forward to seeing it (if I’m brave enough!).’

SAFC CEO Kate Croser echoed the excitement, highlighting the film’s local impact:

‘With more than 70 South Australians employed across production and post, including 12 Heads of Department, Penny Lane is Dead is another exciting addition to our state’s world-class pipeline,’ said Croser. ‘South Australia has an international reputation for bold and original horror – this film continues that legacy.’

Director Mia’Kate Russell shared her enthusiasm for the film’s young cast and its nostalgic setting:

‘Each of these young actors brings raw talent, intensity and fearlessness to the project. They’re diving into 80s Australia with heart and grit – it’s going to be a joy to watch.’

Producer Julie Ryan, returning to her hometown to film, praised Adelaide’s unique advantages:

‘There’s nothing like shooting in your hometown. It’s the great locations close to the CBD and the “can-do” South Australian crews – led by the incredible Carly Maple – that make it special.’

Adelaide Film Festival CEO and Creative Director Mat Kesting also weighed in, promising a thrilling result:

‘Penny Lane is Dead is set to blow audiences away with its energy and gripping terror, complete with an awesome soundtrack. We’re proud to support this visionary project through our investment fund.’

Penny Lane is Dead will no doubt be one to watch as Australian horror continues its hot streak. The producers opened casting in February, before shopping it around at the European Film Market.

There is currently no confirmed release date.