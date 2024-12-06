Paul Jennings’ Twisted to become live-action series

If you’re a 90s kid, you probably know Paul Jennings as the guy who wrote Round the Twist, the children’s supernatural comedy series that aired for a number of years (from 1989 to 2001, to be specific) on ABC.

More than 30 years after Round the Twist became a household name, Jennings’ works are being optioned for another TV series: Twisted. Despite a similarity in the name, the series won’t have anything to do with its predecessor.

Fremantle Australia have optioned Jennings’ collection of adult and young-adult stories for Twisted, including tales from Quirky Tales, Unbelievable, Tongue Tied, Unbearable, and Unreal.

Round the Twisted

Announced as a 10 x 60-minute live action project, the show will weave together stories from each of the collections – all set in the fictional small town of Twisted Creek.

According to a report in IF, the series explores the aftermath of a life-altering event, with Fremantle promising a ‘multi-generational appeal’. Catherine Smyth-McMullen, Monica Zanetti, and Gemma Crofts have onboarded as part of the creative team.

Fremantle’s head of drama Carly Heaton clarified to IF: ‘This is not a kid’s show – it’s for everyone … Paul Jennings’ stories have a timeless quality. We all have a favourite, and this series will be an opportunity to share them across generations.’

For Jennings, the adaptation is a welcome return to screens. ‘Fremantle is doing something wonderful – making Australian stories for the world,’ he said to IF. Known for his ability to craft tales with quirky, subversive undertones, Jennings reflected on how his work has resonated with audiences of all ages, adding, ‘I just write what comes.’

With more than 100 stories and over 10 million book sales, Jennings remains a pillar of Australian storytelling. The Twisted team have said they’re aiming to honour this legacy while introducing his work to new audiences worldwide.

Twisted does not yet have a release date or broadcaster announced. Production is expected to begin in 2025.