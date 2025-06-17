Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Direct will air this week

Nintendo has announced a dedicated Donkey Kong Bananza-themed Nintendo Direct will take place on 18 June 2025 (ET/PT). We can expect the showcase will last around 15 minutes, with this time spent detailing new features for Donkey Kong Bananza, including new worlds, gameplay, and more.

Notably, it will focus on Donkey Kong Bananza only, so for now, Nintendo is remaining tight-lipped about what other Nintendo Switch 2 games are currently in development. Following the small wave of launch titles, Donkey Kong Bananza is the next major release for Nintendo, and it will maintain focus on the adventure in the coming weeks.

We do expect to see a meatier Nintendo Direct in the near future, but for now, we’ll have to remain patient.

At the very least, there’s should be plenty of exciting reveals in store for Donkey Kong Bananza. During a recent media preview, ScreenHub was able to get hands-on with the game, and found a bright, chaotic platformer hiding plenty of secrets within its delightfully smash-able worlds. In each stage, you’ll be able to uncover all sorts of collectibles by using your fists, scooping your way through the earth with each swing of Donkey Kong’s enormous fists.

Read: Nintendo Switch 2 review: a clever upgrade for a bright future

We’ll likely see a deeper glimpse of this gameplay in the upcoming Nintendo Direct.

How to watch the latest Nintendo Direct

As announced, the Donkey Kong Bananza-themed Nintendo Direct will air this week, on 18 June. Here’s how the time zones work out around the world.

Australia – 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST (18 June)

– 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST (18 June) New Zealand – 1:00 am NZST (19 June)

– 1:00 am NZST (19 June) United States – 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (18 June)

– 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (18 June) United Kingdom – 1:00 pm GMT | 2:00 pm BST (18 June)

You’ll be able to catch the show live on YouTube, and later on VOD.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Stay tuned for all the latest news from the Donkey Kong Bananza-themed Nintendo Direct.