Nicole Kidman saddles up for murder-mystery series Girls and Their Horses

Nicole Kidman stars in Girls and Their Horses, a Prime Video murder mystery in the world of elite horse riding.
5 Jun 2025 15:18
Silvi Vann-Wall
Girls and Their Horses will premiere on Prime Video. Image: Canva

Nicole Kidman is set to both star in and executive produce Girls and Their Horses, a new series adaptation of Eliza Jane Brazier’s novel, currently in development for Prime Video.

The series will be co-produced by Legendary Television and Amazon MGM Studios, with Brazier – who penned the original novel – also writing the pilot and serving as executive producer.

Jenna Lamia, best known for her work on Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, is returning to collaborate with Kidman as showrunner and executive producer.

Described as a murder mystery set against the glossy, high-stakes world of competitive horse riding, Girls and Their Horses follows the newly-minted Parker family as they attempt to secure prestige and power for their teenage daughters in the elite equestrian scene of Rancho Santa Fe, California. As rivalries deepen and tensions rise, the cutthroat community reveals its darker, deadlier side.

ScreenHub: Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 heads to the Alps – and even deeper into the psyche

The project marks a continuation of Kidman’s prolific run on the small screen. Since Big Little Lies in 2017, Kidman has headlined a string of dramas including The Undoing, Nine Perfect Strangers, Expats, and Lioness, in addition to The Perfect Couple, which also saw her team up with Lamia.

Kidman will executive produce Girls and Their Horses through her Blossom Films banner alongside long-time producing partner Per Saari.

For author Eliza Jane Brazier, the series is one of several screen adaptations currently in the works. She is also adapting her thrillers If I Disappear (set up at 20th Television) and Good Rich People (in development at MRC), as well as writing a feature adaptation of her novel It Had to Be You for Sony.

Kidman, repped by CAA, Media Talent Group, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman, remains a dominant force across film and TV, with five Oscar nominations and one win to her name. Her recent screen credits include The Northman, Being the Ricardos, Babygirl, and A Family Affair, with multiple new series – including Scarpetta and Margo’s Got Money Troubles – still to come.

Girls and Their Horses joins an expanding slate of collaborations between Legendary Television and Amazon MGM Studios, which also includes an upcoming Pacific Rim series and a puzzle-based mystery series inspired by Murdle.

Girls and Their Horses will stream on Prime Video and does not yet have a release date.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

