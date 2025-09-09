New comedy Dog Park begins filming in Melbourne for ABC

ABC has begun production in Melbourne on Dog Park, a six-part comedy series led by Leon Ford (Elvis, The Last Anniversary) and Celia Pacquola (Rosehaven, Love Me).

Produced by Matchbox Pictures (which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group), the series was co-created by Ford and Amanda Higgs (Bad Behaviour, Mustangs FC).

Matthew Saville (Upright, Please Like Me) and Nina Buxton (Heartbreak High, Summer Love) direct, with scripts from Ford, Penelope Chai (Troppo), Nick Coyle (Bump) and Chloe Wong (Turn Up the Volume).

What is Dog Park about?

The story follows Roland (Ford), who stumbles into a community of dog-park regulars while wrestling with a midlife crisis. Among them is Samantha (Pacquola), an eternal optimist determined to bring him out of his shell. What begins as a reluctant visit evolves into a broader story about connection, belonging and the unlikely ways people – and their pets – can shape each other’s lives.

Watch the ABC announcement video for Dog Park:

Early thoughts on Dog Park

ABC’s Head of Scripted, Rachel Okine, described the series as one the network hopes families can watch together: ‘We can’t wait to share this incredibly funny and furry show with ABC audiences. This very talented team have infused their story with heart and humour, and we’re delighted to bring you a show you can watch with the whole family, including your pet!’

Screen Australia’s Louise Gough said: ‘Even cat people will adore Dog Park. As one of our cherished places of community and connection, the local dog park is the perfect backdrop for this latest funny-sad series from Leon Ford and accomplished producer Amanda Higgs. With its universal theme of belonging through the relatable world of dog park communities, this joyful series will capture hearts around the world – human and dogs alike!’

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher emphasised the production’s Victorian base and its role in supporting local crews and creatives. ‘We’re paws-itively delighted to support Leon Ford and Amanda Higgs and the Matchbox Pictures team to make this joyful new series in Victoria.

‘We can’t wait to see all the fun and games when Roland, Samantha and their four-legged friends’ rendezvous in Dog Park,’ she said.

‘We couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining with the ABC to bring some much-needed joy to the world right now, through the transformative power of dogs and the love of their human companions,’ said Executive Producer for Matchbox Pictures and Co-Creator Amanda Higgs.

‘We hope audiences will enjoy our series as much as we have delighted in making it. With huge thanks to our key investors in Screen Australia and VicScreen and our loyal team at Matchbox Pictures.”

The series is executive produced by Higgs and Debbie Lee for Matchbox, alongside Ford as co-executive producer. ABC’s Rebecca Anderson and Rachel Okine are also attached, with Sarah Pratt as associate producer. International distribution will be handled by NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution.

Dog Park is set to premiere with six episodes on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2026.

