New Brian Walsh documentary The Great Entertainer to premiere on 16 October

Foxtel has announced the world premiere of The Great Entertainer, a feature documentary celebrating the life and career of television executive Brian Walsh.

The film will screen at SXSW Sydney on 16 October, before making its streaming premiere on Foxtel and Binge on 20 October.

Directed and produced by Shadow Productions, the film explores Brian Walsh’s role in shaping Australian screen culture across television, sport and entertainment. It highlights his ad campaigns, including the Tina Turner ‘Simply the Best’ rebrand for the National Rugby League, and the re-launch of Neighbours when it shifted to Network 10.

Walsh, who died in 2023, is also credited with commissioning landmark Foxtel dramas such as Love My Way, Wentworth, and more recent titles Colin from Accounts and Gogglebox Australia.

Brian Walsh with Hugh Jackman. Image: Foxtel/Binge.

Over nearly three decades at Foxtel, Walsh built a reputation for identifying and nurturing Australian talent. The documentary features interviews with actors and performers whose careers he championed, among them Hugh Jackman, Jason Donovan, Nicole Kidman, Kylie Minogue and Guy Pearce.

Speaking on the project, Lana Greenhalgh, Foxtel Group’s Director of Scripted Originals, described Brian Walsh as ‘a visionary and the cultural heart of Foxtel for nearly three decades’, adding that the film honours his ‘unwavering passion for bringing Australian stories to the screen globally’.

Executive producer Rudi McGregor of Shadow Productions said Walsh ‘lived and breathed entertainment, with an unmatched instinct for talent and storytelling’, noting his legacy continues to shape the industry.

The film also includes contributions from Danielle Cormack, Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Leah Purcell, Deborah Hutton, Marcia Hines and former rugby league star Wayne Pearce.

The Great Entertainer is produced by Rudi McGregor, Mathew Brooks, Steve Cronan and Stephen Baldwin, with executive producers Graham McNeice, McGregor, Lana Greenhalgh and Alison Hurbert-Burns. The project is financed in association with Screen NSW.

The Great Entertainer will premiere on Foxtel’s Showcase channel on 20 October at 8.30pm, with streaming available the same day on Binge.

