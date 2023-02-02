News

Netflix to block users who don’t sign in from home every 31 days

Netflix's strategy to wipe out password sharing has finally been revealed, with the process expected to rollout across the globe later this year.
2 Feb 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

Photo by CardMapr.nl on Unsplash.

Netflix has announced the first step of its password-sharing crackdown, which may shock the 100+ million subscribers who have been ‘borrowing’ passwords from friends and family.

According to its help center, Netflix accounts will remain shareable within one household, but users will need to identify a ‘primary location’ for all accounts – and sign into the home WiFi of that location at least once every 31 days to ensure their device is not blocked.

The company will use information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to determine if a device is connected to the primary location. If not, the main account holder will have to verify the device through a ‘temporary code’. That code will allow the viewer to access the main Netflix account for seven days.

Netflix warned in its quarterly letter to shareholders that it will be intensifying its push to combat password sharing as part of increasing profitability. The first strategy in this area was to introduce an ad-supported subscription tier, which has already launched. In January, Netflix told advertisers it saw a doubling of sign-ups for its ad tier; a ‘positive sign of subscriber momentum’, representatives said.

Read: Ads are coming to Netflix sooner than we thought

The trial of the crackdown on password sharing took place in Latin America, including countries such as Costa Rica, Chile, and Peru, where password sharing appears to be particularly common. It’s unclear when the crackdown will take place in other countries, including Australia, but it could be any time this year.

So, what can one do if they’ve been borrowing a password to watch Heartbreak High? Netflix will introduce a new paid ‘sharing option’, so viewers will have the option to pay extra if they want to share their account with people they don’t live with.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

