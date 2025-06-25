Netflix is dropping Hades, Golden Idol, Braid, and other major games

Netflix is set to drop more than 20 of its mobile games, including many platform exclusives, as it changes its overarching gaming strategy.

In 2021, the company was fully invested in the world of video games, introducing an array of downloadable experiences for subscribers. It penned partnerships with many prominent developers, for platform-exclusive titles expanding on popular franchises. Eventually, Netflix acquired an array of its own studios, and hired notable veteran talent to lead their output.

While news reports identified that less than 1% of subscribers were actually playing Netflix’s games, as of 2023, there was optimism this engagement could grow. In 2023, Netflix actually announced it would release over 40 games, on a monthly basis, to provide a raft of new experiences for everyone.

GTA Trilogy joined the platform’s offering. 2K Games announces a dedicated WWE mobile game. Devolver Digital continued their long-term support with an array of releases. Smash hits like The Rise of the Golden Idol, Hades, and Braid arrived on mobile, via Netflix.

Then, in 2025, the company announced a need to change its gaming strategy as a means to ‘find [its] voice’ in a crowded market. It cancelled publication of least six major games, including Tales of the Shire. It also shuttered its AAA game studio, which hosted developers with experience on Halo and God of War.

At the time, the company confirmed games would still be released, but with four key pillars in mind: narrative games, multiplayer party games, games for kids, and ‘mainstream’ releases, aka licensed tie-in games and original titles with widespread appeal. The aim was to have more ‘intention’ with each release, guiding subscribers to engage with each of the core pillars, based on their habits and preferences.

Now, it appears Netflix’s strategy will also include a streamlining of game offerings, with a range of its most popular indie titles departing in the coming months. As first reported by Endgadget, many major games will depart shortly, including some titles only available on mobile exclusively through Netflix.

This list includes Hades and the three Monument Valley games, as well as Carmen Sandiego, Braid Anniversary Edition, The Case of the Golden Idol, Rise of the Golden Idol, Dumb Ways to Survive, Katana Zero, Death’s Door, CoComelon: Play with JJ, and more. Games will begin to depart from July, with most titles leaving the platform by 14 July 2025.

The Verge has reached out to publishers to inquire about whether these games will be getting mobile releases after their Netflix tenure, and it appears this will be the case. Devolver Digital confirmed it will be looking to bring many of its games – Poinpy, Katana Zero, Death’s Door – to mobile stores as premium titles.

That same spokesperson also speculated that other publishers will take the same road, although timelines will differ between teams. Notably, Andrejs Kļaviņš of Color Gray Games (Golden Idol) confirmed to The Verge the Netflix news was ‘recent’ and so ‘practical implications have yet to be worked out.’ It appears the news of game departures is very fresh, so plans are still in the making.

There is one positive to come from this, at the very least. Those who dislike subscriptions and prefer to buy their games outright will have the chance to own some of these former exclusives in the near future. We’ll have to wait to hear more about what each publisher plans, as Netflix’s gaming strategy continues to shift.