Netflix is going ahead with live-action My Hero Academia adaptation

Netflix and Legendary Entertainment are pressing ahead with their long-gestating live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia, one of the most successful manga franchises of the past decade.

As reported in The Hollywood Reporter, screenwriter Jason Fuchs has been tapped to write the feature. Fuchs’ previous credits include DC’s Wonder Woman and Matthew Vaughn’s recent spy flick Argylle.

Japanese filmmaker Shinsuke Sato remains attached to direct. Sato has built a reputation as one of the few directors to successfully translate manga to screen, with adaptations such as Bleach, Kingdom and Netflix’s Alice in Borderland under his belt.

My Hero Academia is set in a world where most of the population possesses ‘quirks’, or superpowers. Its protagonist is Izuku Midoriya, a powerless teenager who idolises superheroes and dreams of joining their ranks. After Midoriya inherits abilities from the world’s greatest hero, he enrols in a school for young heroes. The motto of the school is plus ultra, meaning ‘push beyond’.

Watch the trailer for My Hero Academia:

About My Hero Academia

First published in 2014 in Weekly Shonen Jump, Kōhei Horikoshi’s manga quickly grew into a multimedia juggernaut. The property has spawned multiple seasons of a hit anime (which you can find on both Netflix and Crunchyroll in Australia), feature films, merchandise, awards and a global fanbase. With more than 100 million copies in circulation, it ranks among the best-selling manga series of all time.

Since the 1990s, anime has moved well beyond niche fandom, and is very much a mainstream cultural force across North America, Europe, and Australia.

For Netflix, the MHA adaptation represents another push into anime and manga-based content which is consistently on the rise. The streamer has already invested heavily in the space, with live-action takes on One Piece, Cowboy Bebop and Death Note illustrating both the highs and lows of mining the format.

Though there have been a few failures in the past, the live action One Piece’s strong performance on Netflix last year suggested the formula can work with the right creative approach.

Why Jason Fuchs is writing My Hero Academia

Fuchs’ involvement likely means that Legendary and Netflix are betting on a writer with experience handling blockbuster-scale stories. His work on Wonder Woman helped launch one of the DC Extended Universe’s most successful titles, and his upcoming television project It: Welcome to Derry (a prequel series to Stephen King’s It, not a Derry Girls spin-off) debuts on HBO Max in October.

Fuchs also maintains a parallel career as an actor, with appearances in It: Chapter Two, La La Land, The Good Wife and The Passage. He is also set to feature in A24 and Peacock’s upcoming Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake.

With Sato directing and a globally recognisable property at its core, My Hero Academia could be a significant test case for how far these anime adaptations can reach.

Netflix’s live action adaptation of My Hero Academia does not yet have a release date.

