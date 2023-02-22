See great Australian films and classics at Queen Vic Market, Melbourne

News

A free open-air screening will take place every Wednesday night from 22 February–15 March at the Queen Victoria Market.
22 Feb 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Walkabout (1971). Image: Umbrella Films.

Starting from tonight (22 February), Umbrella Entertainment will present free screenings of four iconic films at the Queen Victoria Markets in Melbourne.

The limited-time event is titled Neighbourhood Watch, an open-air screening program happening every Wednesday night from 22 February–15 March. And it’s totally free, thanks to the Little Projector Company in partnership with Umbrella.

Read: Australian Film Festivals Guide 2023

The screenings promise to be family-friendly (though do check the ratings of each film, we wouldn’t recommend taking littlies to Suspiria) and run alongside the Queen Victoria Markets iconic Wednesday night Summer Night Market event.

Audience members are ‘encouraged to purchase food and drink’ from market vendors and enjoy a night of iconic cinema entertainment that ‘strives to be culturally and economically sustainable’. 

The official Neighbourhood Watch poster. Image: Umbrella Films

Neighbourhood Watch films include Nicolas Roeg’s cinematic masterpiece Walkabout (1971), Dario Argento’s spellbinding horror Suspiria (1977), Federico Fellini’s must-see opus 8 ½ (1963) and Tiriki Onus’ documentary debut Ablaze (2022).

Read: MIFF Film Review: Ablaze reframes our artistic past with affection and passion

All films will be screened in Testing Grounds Market Square from 8pm this Wednesday night. Getting there early is recommended.

Head to the Umbrella Entertainment website for more details on Neighbourhood Watch.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

