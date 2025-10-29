Natalie Miller Fellowship awards dual recipients with 2025 grant

Celebrating its fourteenth year, the Natalie Miller Fellowship has named curator and film programmer Ruby Arrowsmith-Todd and assistant director and crew development advocate Nerida Groth as the two recipients of its 2025 grant.

The announcement was made at the Australian International Movie Convention on the Gold Coast. Designed to strengthen leadership within the Australian screen industry, each recipient receives $10,000 to support professional development activities.

About the Natalia Miller Fellowship

Natalie Miller peers out of the projector at Cinema Nova in 1992. Image: supplied.

The Natalia Miller Fellowship was established in 2011 to recognise the contribution of industry pioneer Natalie Miller AO and to support women and female-identifying practitioners to progress into senior leadership roles. It’s the only grant of its kind in Australia and it’s awarded annually to a mid-career screen professional who demonstrates both leadership potential and a clear plan to expand their capacity in ways that also benefit the broader sector.

This year’s recipients reflect two different areas of work within the sector, cultural programming and below-the-line workforce development.

About 2025 recipient Ruby Arrowsmith-Todd

Ruby Arrowsmith-Todd is Curator, Film at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, where she develops the gallery’s year-round film program and collaborates with artists on new moving-image commissions.

She recently co-curated the exhibition Cao Fei: My City is Yours 曹斐: 欢迎登陆, which won Time Out’s Exhibition of the Year.

The timing of the fellowship coincides with the gallery’s long-term plan to relaunch its film program as Sydney Cinémathèque in 2026. Sydney is currently the only UNESCO City of Film without an established cinémathèque and the project aims to fill that gap.

Arrowsmith-Todd also serves as a guest programmer for Sydney Film Festival’s FLUX: Art and Film strand, which highlights experimental and artist-driven approaches to the moving image.

With the fellowship’s support, she will attend two key industry summits in Paris and Hong Kong to connect with curators, programmers and archival institutions, while also undertaking mentorship with senior women in film exhibition.

‘I’m honoured to be one of the recipients of this year’s fellowship,’ Arrowsmith-Todd said. ‘Natalie Miller is an icon of independent film distribution and exhibition, and I look forward to continuing the work of forging a more expansive screen ecosystem in this country.’

About 2025 recipient Nerida Groth

Nerida Groth brings more than 15 years’ experience as an assistant director on major productions including Pirates of the Caribbean, Wolverine, Top of the Lake and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

Alongside her on-set work, she has coordinated industry programs at Screenworks and taught onboarding training for the Australian Film, Television and Radio School. In 2024, she co-founded Generate Crew, a social enterprise embedded directly into productions to support crew wellbeing, training and progression while filming is underway.

Groth’s fellowship project focuses on strengthening leadership frameworks that centre crew wellbeing and professional growth. This includes mentorship in leadership and human resources, as well as a trip to Los Angeles to meet with studios and advocate for embedding training and development costs at the budgeting phase of production.

‘I’m honoured to be this year’s recipient of the Natalie Miller Fellowship,’ Groth said. ‘It’s a fantastic opportunity to keep advocating, through my company Generate Crew, for our world-class crews who work so hard to make the magic happen.’

She added: ‘As the industry grows, we need to keep investing in their development to maintain the high standards Australia is known for. I’m grateful the fellowship recognises leadership that puts people first – that’s how we build a kinder, stronger, and more sustainable screen industry.’

What the NMF President says

President of the Natalie Miller Fellowship Sasha Close said the selection panel was pleased to recognise two different forms of leadership with shared industry impact.

‘Each presented a compelling vision for leadership – proposals that not only outlined thoughtful and strategic plans for their own professional development but also demonstrated a clear and valuable contribution to the Australian screen industry,’ she said.

‘I commend both recipients on their proposals and look forward to observing their leadership journeys, which are certain to deliver lasting benefits to our industry.’

The fellowship is supported by Universal Pictures, which contributes $15,000 annually to the not-for-profit organisation to support leadership pathways in the screen sector.

