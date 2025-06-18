My Brilliant Career: Netflix begins production on adaptation of 1901 novel

Production is underway in South Australia on My Brilliant Career, a new Netflix drama series adapted from Miles Franklin’s beloved 1901 novel.

The reimagining, developed by Jungle Entertainment, aims to bring fresh life to the classic Australian coming-of-age story and will film at Adelaide Studios and across various locations in the state.

Leading the cast is Philippa Northeast (Territory, The Newsreader) as Sybylla Melvyn, with Christopher Chung (Slow Horses, Blitz) as Harry Beecham.

They’re joined by an ensemble cast including Anna Chancellor (My Lady Jane), Genevieve O’Reilly (Andor), Kate Mulvany (Elvis), Jake Dunn, Alexander England, Sherry-Lee Watson, and Miah Madden.

The creative team boasts a mix of established and emerging Australian talent. Liz Doran (Barons, Please Like Me) serves as writer and executive producer, alongside Alyssa McClelland (Amandaland, Sex Education), who directs the first three episodes.

Anne Renton (The Good Doctor) directs episodes 4–6 and also co-produces. Producer Paul Ranford (Territory, Stateless) leads a majority South Australian crew.

My Brilliant Career. Image: Netflix

Additional writing duties are shared with Sarinah Masukor (Good Cop/Bad Cop) and Rachael Turk (Sunshine), while Shari Sebbens (Top End Bub) joins as associate producer.

The crew includes production designer Felicity Abbott (The Luminaries), cinematographers Kieran Fowler (Safe Home) and Marden Dean (Breath), costume designer Mariot Kerr (Stateless), and make-up designer Zeljka Stanin (Lion). Casting is by Nikki Barrett and Nathan Toth.

My Brilliant Career was a landmark novel upon its publication, resonating with generations of young Australians – particularly women – who sought independence and self-determination. This new adaptation aims to deliver that message to a global audience.

‘It’s been a privilege to work with so many incredible creatives on this reimagining of Miles Franklin’s rollicking tale,’ said Liz Doran. ‘Sybylla’s journey to define her own life still speaks volumes today.’

Executive Producer Chloe Rickard added: ‘Partnering with Netflix, Liz Doran, and Alyssa McClelland – plus casting Philippa Northeast as our rebellious and witty Sybylla – has been the stuff that dreams are made of.’

Netflix’s Minyoung Kim, VP of Content APAC, echoed the sentiment: ‘This is a timeless story with themes as relevant now as ever. We’re proud to collaborate with Australia’s top creatives and showcase South Australia’s stunning landscapes.’

Kate Croser, CEO of the South Australian Film Corporation, also welcomed the production. ‘We’re thrilled to support this exciting new series, which harnesses our world-class crew and iconic locations.

Having Netflix and Jungle Entertainment here again highlights South Australia’s growing screen production capability.’

My Brilliant Career joins Netflix’s growing slate of Australian content and continues Jungle Entertainment’s run of scripted series, including Good Cop/Bad Cop, Mr Inbetween, and Population 11.

My Brilliant Career is expected to release globally on Netflix, with further updates to come via Tudum.