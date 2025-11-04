MTG Avatar: The Last Airbender – Exclusive Card Preview

The Avatar: The Last Airbender Universes Beyond crossover set for Magic: The Gathering launches very soon. When it drops on 21 November, players will be able to ‘bend the battlefield’ to their whims, ‘master the elements’ and take charge of their favourite Avatar characters, who should blend seamlessly into this world.

Ahead of launch, ScreenHub can reveal a brand new card from the upcoming collection, which should greatly please fans of green decks, and those who love slinging Enchantments.

Thanks to Wizards of the Coast, please put your hands together for Avatar Destiny, in standard and full art formats.

MTG’s Avatar: The Last Airbender – what does the Avatar Destiny card do?

Images: Iwamoto05 / Flavio Girón / Viacom / Wizards of the Coast

Avatar Destiny is a four-cost green mana Enchantment – Aura spell that allows you to buff creatures as well as dig into your graveyard, so it’s perfect for Golgari players.

When you play this Enchantment, you select one creature to enchant. This gets +1/+1 for each creature card in your graveyard, and this creature becomes an Avatar in addition to its other types.

When this enchanted creature dies, you can mill cards equal to its power (noting how many +1/+1s it has), and then you may return the Enchantment card to your hand (as long as you’re the owner), as well as returning up to one creature card you milled directly to the battlefield, under your control.

Then, you may play this Enchantment again (paying its mana cost) to enchant any new creature, which will then be buffed by the number of creature cards in your graveyard. Eventually, you’ll wind up with an ultra-powerful creature on the battlefield, buffed by its dearly departed compatriots.

With this MTG Avatar: The Last Airbender Universes Beyond set largely focused around the Avatar state, that secondary ability of making any creature an Avatar will also serve your next play, and any synergies you’re planning.

It’s easy to see this card slotting neatly into any zombie-oriented deck, as it’s particularly useful for any spells that check whether there are creatures in your graveyard, and how many. There may be sacrifices in activating the card’s abilities, as milling always comes with the risk of disposing game-changing cards, but the power benefits largely outweigh the negatives.

You’ll need to keep an eye on your opponents, particularly if they have whole-graveyard exiling cards. But as long as you plan well and fill your graveyard, you’ll have the satisfaction of unleashing whopping Avatar creatures on your opponents – and then using their eventual, valiant death to increase your graveyard haul for the future.

Avatar Destiny is a fairly powerful card, and certainly one you’ll want to consider in any green or multi-colour MTG Avatar: The Last Airbender-themed deck.

