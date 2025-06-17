Moshi Monsters, the once-viral web browser game that allowed players to adopt their own monsters and explore a virtual world, is set to be relaunched in 2027. Support for the project has successfully been raised via Kickstarter, with over 1,000 backers contributing AUD $563,000 to the project, as of writing.

It appears that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and after several years away – the result of Adobe Flash Player shutting down – there is now a renewed desire to see Moshi Monsters return. The Kickstarter for the project is being run by the original owners, Mind Candy, with a view to revamp the game for an entirely new generation of players, as well as those nostalgic for the past.

Moshi Monsters was one of the big successes of the early 2000s internet, rivalling popular pet-rearing and virtual world websites like Neopets and Club Penguin. Players could adopt virtual monsters, wander virtual spaces, and take part in daily games, with chat heavily moderated to ensure a safe space for younger kids. At its peak, Moshi Monsters reportedly boasted around 50 million users worldwide.

It was once so popular, it spawned physical merchandise, video game tie-ins, music, and even a feature film which grossed a few million dollars at the box office.

This popularity wouldn’t last, however, as users declined into the late 2010s, and eventually, with the end of support for Adobe Flash Player, the website shut down was announced. Over the years, there has been fan-led attempts to revive Moshi Monsters, without the support of Mind Candy.

Now, it appears the developer is back on board, leading its own attempt to resurrect the game. As shared on the now fully-funded Kickstarter, the new version of Moshi Monsters will be rebuilt with a reverence and passion for everything that came before.

‘Our core Kickstarter aim is to bring back Moshi Monsters on mobile with the backing and guidance of our fans to ensure this delivers everything that was loved in the original and more. With deeper exploration of the Moshi World and a new, quest-driven adventure story,’ the team said.

‘Return to a Monstro City that lies in ruins after a mysterious asteroid strike. Beloved Moshlings have been scattered across the world and familiar locations lie crumbling. Playing as 1 of the 6 original Moshi Monsters, adopt, name and nurture your virtual pet as you bring the world of Moshi back to life, rescuing lost Moshlings and rebuilding Monstro City.’

As revealed, the renewed vision for Moshi Monsters is to bring back the original game, with new content to keep players exploring. Rather than ignoring the events of 2019 and the shut down forced by Flash, the new Moshi Monsters will canonise this event as a ‘mysterious asteroid strike.’

Image: Mind Candy

Early concept art for the project has revealed a look at returning regions and monsters, all rendered in a fresh new art style to modernise the experience.

With the project only just launched on Kickstarter, it appears there’s big things in future. With 58 days to go, it’s already eclipsed its funding goal, and stretch goals are swiftly being unlocked. Should this support continue to grow, we could actually see this version of Moshi Monsters on PC and Console, so there’s plenty of incentives for those keen to support the return of the game.

Nostalgia is a powerful tool, and it appears it’s currently serving Moshi Monsters very well. We’ll have to stay tuned to see what Mind Candy plans to do with this game in future. For now, the planned relaunch is set for 2027.