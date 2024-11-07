Moonlight Cinema returns across Australia for summer 2024

Moonlight Cinema is back for summer 2024, with a blockbuster line-up that includes the biggest films of the year, alongside two weeks of classic Christmas films in December.

Running from late November 2024 through March 2025, the event will grace five of Australia’s scenic outdoor cinema locations, including Adelaide’s Botanic Park, Brisbane’s Roma St Parklands, Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens, Perth’s Kings Park & Botanic Garden, and Sydney’s Centennial Parklands.

After settling down in a comfy bean bag, moviegoers can choose from a bunch of add-ons like waiter service, food packages, chilled sparkling water, and more.

Highlights for 2024 Moonlight program include Wicked, Gladiator II, Heretic, Challengers, It Ends with Us, Deadpool and Wolverine, The Fall Guy, The Substance, Twisters, and Kneecap. They’ll also be screening the Robbie Williams-as-a chimp movie, Better Man, and the highly anticipated Paddington in Peru.

Barbie. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

In addition to new releases, older titles like Mean Girls (2004) and Barbie (2023) will make an appearance, offering fans a chance to relive popular movies of the past.

Come Christmas time, the Moonlight cinema will screen festive classics like Elf, Red One, Love Actually, The Holiday, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

‘With a big summer of movies on the horizon in some of Australia’s most beautiful parklands and gardens, Moonlight Cinema is back to deliver the perfect cinematic backdrop for an unforgettable night out,’ said John Boero, General Manager of Entertainment Operations, EVT.

‘Moonlight Cinema has become an iconic summer tradition, and we’re excited to bring audiences our biggest season yet.’

For full dates and ticketing information, head to Moonlight Cinema’s website.

TICKETS AND PROGRAMMING:

Tickets are on sale now for sessions between 21 November and 29 December at moonlight.com.au with more sessions and movie titles to be announced soon.

WHERE & WHEN: