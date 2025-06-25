MobLand renewed for Season 2 on Paramount+

The Paramount+ original series MobLand, the number-two most-watched original series on the service and the number-one series launch in Paramount+ Australia history, has been renewed for Season 2.

The series, which spent five consecutive weeks in Nielsen’s most recent ranking of Top 10 SVOD Original Series, is executive produced by Guy Ritchie and marks his first TV series for Paramount+.

MobLand was created and written by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, The Day of the Jackal), executive produced by David C. Glasser and written by Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari, Spectre).

The series also marks Butterworth’s second hit TV series following The Agency: Central Intelligence, which is also on Paramount+.

‘With over 26 million viewers and climbing, MobLand has become a resounding triumph driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David C. Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances by Tom, Pierce, and Helen,’ said Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount and President of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment.’

MobLand: cast

The global crime series premiered on 30 March, exclusively on Paramount+ in the US, Canada, the UK and Australia, and on 30 May in international markets including Brazil, France, Germany, Italy and Latin America.

MobLand stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren in a story about two mob families who clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives. The star-studded cast is rounded out by Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver and Anson Boon.

MobLand Season 1 is currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

July 2025 streaming highlights on Paramount+:

The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist (4 July)

The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist. Image: Paramount+.

Documentary. A deep dive into one of the most high-profile celebrity crimes of our time – the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in her hotel in Paris. With exclusive access to friends of the Kardashian family, French law enforcement, and journalists who closely covered the case, the documentary uncovers the shocking detail of what really happened that night, and the eventual courtroom reckoning, nearly a decade later of the infamous ‘grandpa robbers’.

Trolls Band Together (6 July)

Film (2025). An action-packed, all-star, rainbow-coloured family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the next chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise. After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy).

Dexter: Resurrection (11 July)

Dexter: Resurrection. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), returns for resurrection. He takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realising the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City determined to find him and make things right. But, closure won’t come easy. Watch the trailer.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 (17 July)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3. Image: Paramount+.

Series. The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise are still under the command of Captain Pike as they face the conclusion of Season 2’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilisations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve.

Spin the Bottle (22 July)

Spin the Bottle. Image: Paramount+.

Film (2024). This American horror feature written by John Cregan follows the story of a group of teenagers in small town Texas who unleash a deadly force after playing the famous game ‘spin the bottle’ in an abandoned house where a grisly massacre once took place.