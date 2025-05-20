Mix Tape: Binge – first look at uber romantic 80s nostalgia dive

Binge has just revealed the first official images and swoon-worthy trailer for the highly anticipated four-part miniseries Mix Tape.

Mix Tape, which began production in May 2024, is the first Australian-Irish co-production for the Foxtel Group, and was recently bestowed with the TV Spotlight Audience Award following its debut screening at SXSW earlier this year.

Adapted from Jane Sanderson’s bestselling novel, Mix Tape follows Daniel (Jim Sturgess) and Alison (Teresa Palmer), once teenage sweethearts in late-‘80s Sheffield, now adults living on opposite sides of the globe.

When a song from their youth unexpectedly re-enters their lives, it sets off a nostalgic and emotional journey – one that asks whether their first love might still be their forever love.

‘You never forget the boy who makes you your first mix tape’. Watch the trailer below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The series stars Australia’s own Teresa Palmer (The Clearing, The Fall Guy) alongside British actor Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe, Cloud Atlas). Florence Hunt (Bridgerton) and newcomer Rory Walton-Smith play the younger versions of Alison and Daniel in flashback sequences.

Rounding out the cast is a roll call of local and international talent: Julia Savage (Blaze), Ben Lawson (Bombshell), Chika Ikogwe (Heartbreak High), Jacqueline McKenzie (Force of Nature: The Dry 2), Sara Soulié, Conor Sánchez, Mark O’Halloran, Helen Behan, Jonathan Harden and Siobhan O’Kelly.

ScreenHub: Binge series Mix Tape begins filming in Sydney

Florence Hunt and Rory Walton-Smith in Mix Tape. Image: Binge

Speaking on behalf of the Foxtel Group, Head of Scripted Originals Lana Greenhalgh said: ‘We are incredibly proud of this award-winning series with its acclaimed international cast, rich sense of nostalgia and incredible soundtrack, viewers will be drawn into a world they won’t want to leave.

‘Subotica and Aquarius Films have taken international storytelling to another dimension that will transport viewers back in time to that intoxicating feeling of first love and we can’t wait to share it with the world.’

The show is written by Irish screenwriter Jo Spain and directed by Australia’s Lucy Gaffy (The PM’s Daughter, Here Out West). Production comes via a joint effort from Subotica and Aquarius Films, with producers Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford (of Lion and Stateless fame) leading the Australian contingent.

‘Mix Tape won the hearts of audiences at its international premiere at SXSW in Austin, and we are thrilled to be launching this fantastic series in Australia in June,’ said Fielder and Staniford in a joint statement.

‘With stunning performances from a brilliant cast and featuring songs from some of the greatest bands of all time, the series is a heady combination of the best things in life – love and music!’

Production was backed by major investment from the Foxtel Group in association with Screen Australia and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, with additional support from the Finnish Impact Film Fund, Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund, and The Post Lounge. Global distribution is being handled by Boat Rocker.

Mix Tape premieres on Binge on 12 June with new episodes releasing weekly.

Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt joins Binge’s Australian-Irish series Mix Tape

26 Jun 2024 11:08

Silvi Vann-Wall

Binge has revealed additional cast members for Australian-Irish co-production Mix Tape, with production currently underway in Dublin.

Mix Tape is adapted by Irish writer Jo Spain from the popular and critically acclaimed novel by Jane Sanderson, and will be directed by Australian director Lucy Gaffy.

The synopsis is as follows: Moving between their teenage romance in Sheffield, England in 1989 and the modern-day reality of their adult relationships, Daniel (Jim Sturgess) and Alison (Teresa Palmer), now living on opposite sides of the world, reconnect through a song from their shared past and explore their burning curiosity to understand if this is the love, and life, they were meant to have.

‘With production wrapped in Sydney and now underway in Dublin we are thrilled to welcome Florence and Rory along with the rest of the cast to this special series,’ said Alison Hurbert-Burns, Commissioner and Executive Producer.

Read more