Misc. A Tiny Tale launches in July 2025

Misc. A Tiny Tale, the cutesy Australian-made platformer starring two robots on a quest through a giant world, officially has a PC and Switch release date, set for 22 July 2025. The game has been in development for several years now, and has been a notable fixture at conventions like PAX Australia. After all this time, it’s delightful to see how the game has grown, and that it’s officially heading for release.

The latest game trailer has also confirmed a significantly expanded scope for the game, with both main characters getting a glow-up since we last got hands-on. They’re looking more adorable than ever, and should make for delightful companions as players travel through the world of the game.

In design, the two robot buddies bring to mind Chibi-Robo!, but for veteran platformer players, the action may also remind of Bugdom, the classic 1999 edutainment title from Pangea Software. As with Bugdom, players will wander the world of Misc. A Tiny Tale in miniature form, completing an array of environmental puzzles to journey onwards.

Large-sized trash, coins, golden cogs, and lost treasures can be found in the overworld, as well as new robot pals. To make your world a better place, you’ll need to make friends, clean up and recycle, and destroy any goop you find. Along this journey, you’ll also experience a “touching narrative that celebrates differences.”

Misc. A Tiny Tale – Release Date Trailer

Here’s the game’s official description, per developer Tinyware Games:

“Join Buddy and Bag Boy, two tiny robots crafted from miscellaneous parts, on a heartfelt adventure. In this charming collectathon, explore a familiar world from a unique perspective, hopping over everyday objects and solving puzzles.”

“As you explore, collect trash, coins, cogs, and more to help others around you – whether its finding lost treasures or uniting secret lovers, each quest makes the world a better place, one act of kindness at a time.”

Misc. A Tiny Tale is set to launch for PC and Nintendo Switch on 22 July 2025.