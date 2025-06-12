MIFF 2025: Parasite composer Jung Jae-il to perform live score in Australian exclusive

Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning thriller Parasite is returning to cinemas this winter, in a rare presentation accompanied by original composer Jung Jae-il.

Presented in collaboration with Orchestra Victoria for the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF 2025), Parasite Live in Concert will see Jung conduct and perform the full score in real-time with a screening of the original film at Hamer Hall, Saturday 23 August.

The event will be performed across two sessions only (2pm and 8pm on the Saturday).

‘This isn’t just a film with live music,’ said MIFF Artistic Director Al Cossar. ‘To see Jung Jae-il perform and conduct his own score live brings an intimacy and immediacy you can’t replicate. It’s exactly the kind of experience that belongs on a festival stage.’

Since its 2019 release, Parasite has been hailed as a contemporary classic – the first non-English-language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, following its Palme d’Or victory at Cannes. Beneath its razor-sharp social commentary, the film’s emotional resonance is underpinned by Jung’s meticulously crafted score: a blend of baroque stylings, minimalist tension, and chamber-like lyricism.

‘To hear this score live, with the film projected in full, reframes the entire experience,’ added Jacinta Ewers, CEO of Orchestra Victoria.

‘We’re thrilled to collaborate with MIFF on a presentation that pushes the boundaries of what orchestral performance can be.’

Jung, who is making his Melbourne performance debut, is also known for composing the global phenomenon Squid Game, Kore-eda’s heatfetlt drama Broker, and the recently released sci-fi Mickey 17.

‘Composing the score of Parasite for Director Bong Joon-ho was a life-changing experience,’ he said in a statement.

‘I’m incredibly proud of this work, and I’m excited to bring it to life on stage with the talented Orchestra Victoria.’

Parasite. Image: Madman Entertainment.

Parasite Live in Concert is presented by Orchestra Victoria and Melbourne International Film Festival as part of the MIFF 2025 program.

Performances will take place at Arts Centre Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on Saturday 23 August.

Tickets for Parasite Live in Concert are on sale from 12 June via Arts Centre Melbourne.