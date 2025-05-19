Mickey 17 comes to Max streaming in June 2025

Mickey 17 will make its global streaming debut on Max on 23 May, the streamer has announced.

From the Oscar-winning writer and director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, it tells the tale of an unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) who has found himself in the pretty weird situation of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job: to die for a living.

Alongside Pattinson, the science fiction black comedy stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

In their four-star review for ScreenHub, Silvi Vann-Wall wrote:

Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 is a darkly funny environmentalist, humanist, anti-fascist tale that’s the perfect accompaniment to these strange times we live in.

Mickey Barnes, played by the increasingly excellent Robert Pattinson, is a loser. And that’s not just figurative – slumping through life with a nasally whine and confused expression, he certainly looks the part – he is also literally a loser. He lost a bunch of money when his ‘friend’ Timo (Steven Yeun, going full slimeball) convinced him that macarons were going to be bigger than burgers.

He lost all social credibility when Darius Blanks, the ruthless loan shark, promised to cut off his limbs if he didn’t pay him back. And now, after unwittingly signing up to be an ‘expendable’ employee in a dubious interplanetary colonising mission, he is losing his life. Again. And again. And again.

What Mickey realises far too late is that being an expendable means being scanned and reprinted (cloned) for the sole purpose of being a lab rat in dangerous experiments – that always result in his death. It’s incredibly risky technology, and obviously unethical, but it’s necessary for the survival of everyone on the mission.

It’s also very funny to watch Mickey haplessly choke, puke and bleed to death (if you’re into pitch black humour, which I very much happen to be!). He explains, via hilaridepressing narration, that reprinting humans was banned on Earth, but since laws don’t extend beyond Earth, it’s OK out here in space. Hooray? Read the full review …

Toni Collette as Ylfa Marshall in Mickey 17. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

The film is produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Bong Joon Ho and Dooho and is based on the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt,Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins.

Watch the Mickey 17 trailer.

May streaming highlights on Max

Duster (16 May)

Duster. Image: Max.

Set in the 1970s south-west of the US, Duster explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.

Starring Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson, Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez and Benjamin Charles Watson.

Rick and Morty – Season 8 (26 May)

Rick and Morty – Season 8. Image: Max

Rick and Morty is back for season 8! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!

And Just Like That… Season 3 (30 May)

And Just Like That… Season 3. Image: Max

Series. From executive producer Michael Patrick King, And Just Like That… follows Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema and LTW navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex and friendship in their 50s in New York City.

Jay and Pamela (6 May)

Jay and Pamela. Image: HBO Max

Jay and Pamela are a once in a lifetime love story. Despite both of them facing an extremely rare condition and living thousands of miles apart, they found each other and now look to begin their lives together.