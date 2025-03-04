Mia Wasikowska, acclaimed Australian actress, becomes new AFTRS Artist-in-Residence

Australian actor and filmmaker Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland, Crimson Peak) has been selected as the 2025 Artist-in-Residence for the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS).

AFTRS selects one talented storyteller per year to be its Artist-in-Residence. Through this program, which is currently in its third year, the artists are invited to spend time at the school and have the space, support and facilities to reflect on and test their craft.

Mia Wasikowska is best known for her acting work, through which she has collaborated with household-name directors like Tim Burton (Alice in Wonderland), Jim Jarmusch (Only Lovers Left Alive), Guillermo Del Toro (Crimson Peak), Gus Van Sant (Restless), Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are All Right), David Cronenberg (Maps to the Stars) and AFTRS alum Robert Connolly (Blueback).

ScreenHub: Linda Woolverton brought Belle and Alice to life – and she’s not ready to stop yet

She made her writing and directing debut with Long, Clear View (a segment of The Turning anthology film), which was nominated for an AACTA Award in 2013. She followed this with Afterbirth (a segment of Madly, an international anthology of short films), which premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival.

As the new Artist-in-Residence, Wasikowska said she plans to collaborate with the AFTRS community on a feature film and documentary.

‘I am thrilled to be the recipient of the AFTRS Artist-in-Residence 2025,’ she said.

‘It’s a privilege and an honour to have the support of such a wonderful school, as I look to develop two creative projects over the coming year.

‘As social beings, we thrive in connection. I’m therefore excited to engage with students and staff as I firmly believe creativity flourishes when shared. I look forward to contributing to the vibrant creative community at AFTRS.’

AFTRS Head of Research, Dr Alejandra Canales, who manages the program, is looking forward to see how Mia Wasikowska’s residency unfolds.

‘This program is an essential part of what AFTRS does, fostering experimentation, creative enquiry, reflection and innovation within our screen and audio industries, enabling AFTRS to work with high-calibre industry professionals and draw on their expertise and knowledge to create and share meaningful stories that are so important for us,’ Dr Canales said.

‘We are excited for this opportunity to collaborate with Mia this year, to provide the space for her to reflect on her creative practice and to continue to give our students and the AFTRS community exposure to a wide range of artists and their processes.

‘I would also like to take this opportunity to thank (outgoing Artist-in-Residence) Tracey Rigney for her generous contribution in 2024, which not only provided positive learning opportunities for AFTRS’ students, but which also had a profound impact on Tracey’s work and life.’

Tracey Rigney hands over the keys to Mia Wasikowska

Filmmaker and writer Tracey Rigney, was AFTRS’ second Artist-in-Residence, following on from internationally-renowned VR pioneer and filmmaker Lynette Wallworth (2023), who developed a proof-of-concept animation with AFTRS Masters students for her forthcoming feature documentary Edge of Life.

Rigney, who handed over the Artist-in-Residency to Mia Wasikowska at the annual research lecture Reflecting on Dreams of Possible Futures at AFTRS on Thursday, said she was grateful for the ‘rewarding’ experience of connecting with the AFTRS community through the program.

‘As part of the residency with AFTRS, I have been fortunate enough to play with my mother’s language “Wergaia” and experiment with sound design,’ she said.

‘It’s been a blessing to go out bush and record the natural sounds of nature and incorporate this with sound effects and language. I have had an epiphany where I now know, for my debut drama feature, that I will voice my mother’s language.

‘It has been an empowering and deeply spiritual experience for me personally as well as professionally. Alongside this I have had the wonderful opportunity to connect with the students and staff of the school. It has been very rewarding for me, and I can’t speak highly enough of this opportunity. Simply, thank you AFTRS!’

Lynette and Tracey both engaged in mentorship sessions with students and presented a series of masterclasses that were open to the whole school community. Tracey also conducted a series of knowledge exchange sessions with staff and some yarning circles with First Nations students.

For more information, head to the AFTRS website.