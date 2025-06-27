McLaren announces multi-year partnership with Sonic the Hedgehog

McLaren and Sega have announced a multi-year partnership, with Sonic the Hedgehog-themed ‘creative integrations’ set to hit the F1 racetrack in future. As announced, the partnership will ‘fuse the worlds of motorsport and gaming, and engage audiences of all ages both on the grid and screen.’

At McLaren Racing Live: London on 2-3 July 2025, Sega will be on deck for an activation, and from there, the partnership will grow. While exact details are yet to be specified, we anticipate Sonic will appear on McLaren racing cars, and that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds may be playable at future F1 events.

The partnership will support Sonic Team’s Racing Around the World marketing campaign into 2026, as well as McLaren Formula 1 Team’s 1,000th Grand Prix. As noted in a press release, there’s plenty of excitement, on all sides.

‘The collaboration celebrates the shared DNA of McLaren Racing and Sonic – each leaders in the racing world and united by a passion exciting their fans on a global scale,’ the press release says. ‘From the racetrack to the gaming world, both brands represent a desire for speed, bold design and a drive to inspire the next generation.’

Notably, the brands do actually have a shared history, as proudly highlighted in this press release. At the 1993 European Grand Prix, also known as the Sega European Grand Prix, Ayrton Senna was awarded a novelty Sonic the Hedgehog trophy as part of the company’s sponsorship.

Per Marcella Churchill, Vice President, SEGA/ATLUS Brand Marketing, the return of McLaren and Sega’s collaboration is a welcome one, with racing and going fast being a ‘shared value’ between the brands.

‘The collaboration between Sonic the Hedgehog and McLaren Racing underscores our shared passion for high-speed action and racing,’ Churchill said. ‘Racing is in the DNA of both the Sonic and McLaren brands. It’s where we began and what drives us forward. By combining Sonic’s iconic appeal with McLaren, we’re creating a partnership that should excite fans everywhere.’

We’ll see the first pieces of this collaboration in July 2025, with further activations, events, and marketing opportunities set to arrive in the coming months and years.