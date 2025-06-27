News

 > News

McLaren announces multi-year partnership with Sonic the Hedgehog

Strangely, it isn't the first time the brands have collaborated.
27 Jun 2025 10:48
Leah J. Williams
sonic the hedgehog mclaren

Games

Image: Sega

Share Icon

McLaren and Sega have announced a multi-year partnership, with Sonic the Hedgehog-themed ‘creative integrations’ set to hit the F1 racetrack in future. As announced, the partnership will ‘fuse the worlds of motorsport and gaming, and engage audiences of all ages both on the grid and screen.’

At McLaren Racing Live: London on 2-3 July 2025, Sega will be on deck for an activation, and from there, the partnership will grow. While exact details are yet to be specified, we anticipate Sonic will appear on McLaren racing cars, and that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds may be playable at future F1 events.

The partnership will support Sonic Team’s Racing Around the World marketing campaign into 2026, as well as McLaren Formula 1 Team’s 1,000th Grand Prix. As noted in a press release, there’s plenty of excitement, on all sides.

‘The collaboration celebrates the shared DNA of McLaren Racing and Sonic – each leaders in the racing world and united by a passion exciting their fans on a global scale,’ the press release says. ‘From the racetrack to the gaming world, both brands represent a desire for speed, bold design and a drive to inspire the next generation.’

Read: Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is the next big Mario Kart competitor

Notably, the brands do actually have a shared history, as proudly highlighted in this press release. At the 1993 European Grand Prix, also known as the Sega European Grand Prix, Ayrton Senna was awarded a novelty Sonic the Hedgehog trophy as part of the company’s sponsorship.

Per Marcella Churchill, Vice President, SEGA/ATLUS Brand Marketing, the return of McLaren and Sega’s collaboration is a welcome one, with racing and going fast being a ‘shared value’ between the brands.

‘The collaboration between Sonic the Hedgehog and McLaren Racing underscores our shared passion for high-speed action and racing,’ Churchill said. ‘Racing is in the DNA of both the Sonic and McLaren brands. It’s where we began and what drives us forward. By combining Sonic’s iconic appeal with McLaren, we’re creating a partnership that should excite fans everywhere.’

We’ll see the first pieces of this collaboration in July 2025, with further activations, events, and marketing opportunities set to arrive in the coming months and years.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

Related News

guardians of the galaxy steam summer sale
News

Steam Summer Sale 2025: Our picks of the best game deals

With so many great games on sale, we're calling out our underrated favourites.

Leah J. Williams
magic: the gathering wizards of the coast movie
News

Magic: The Gathering movie reportedly has its writers

The project continues to shape up behind the scenes.

Leah J. Williams
best solo board games card games marvel champions
Features

13 best solo board games and card games for single players

Playing alone can be just as fun as playing with friends.

Leah J. Williams
tamagotchi plaza review
Reviews

Tamagotchi Plaza review: stay a while, stay forever

You'll never want to leave.

Leah J. Williams
jurassic world 3 evolution genai
News

Jurassic World Evolution 3 no longer uses GenAI due to player backlash

GenAI portraits have been removed from the game entirely.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login