Margaret and David honoured on Australian Film Walk of Fame

In a move sure to delight cinephiles across the nation, Randwick City Council and Ritz Cinemas have announced that Australia’s most iconic film critics, Margaret and David, will be inducted into the Australian Film Walk of Fame on 1 June 2025.

This landmark moment will see the duo become the first non-actors – and the first pair – to receive the honour.

Best known for their 28 years gracing Australian television screens, first on The Movie Show (SBS, 1986–2004) and later At the Movies (ABC, 2004–2014), Margaret Pomeranz and David Stratton are no less than national institutions, who elevated screen criticism into a weekly ritual for audiences.

Their on-screen dynamic – a mix of friendly banter, rigorous film analysis and the occasional fiery disagreement – has become as beloved as the films they reviewed.

The induction will form part of An Evening with David & Margaret, a live event held at Randwick’s Ritz Cinemas beginning at 4pm, immediately following a 3:30pm plaque unveiling on the footpath outside the venue.

Fans attending the event can hear directly from the pair as they reminisce about the highs and lows of their decades-long partnership on screen.

In a statement, Margaret Pomeranz said she was ‘thrilled to be given this acknowledgement by Randwick Council, particularly with its association to one of this country’s most innovative and pro-active cinemas. It is truly an honour.’

David Stratton echoed her sentiment, calling the honour ‘greatly appreciated’ and adding: ‘It is gratifying to be connected to the Ritz Cinema, which is one of the finest movie places in Australia.’

The Australian Film Walk of Fame, inaugurated in 2008, honours outstanding contributions to the local film industry. Previous inductees include actors Claudia Karvan, Jack Thompson and Michael Caton.

By recognising Margaret and David, Randwick Council and Ritz Cinemas acknowledge not just the stars on screen, but those who shaped the way Australians watch, talk about and appreciate cinema.

Why Australians love Margaret and David

Margaret Pomeranz at Driving Miss Daisy red carpet, Theatre Royal, Sydney, Australia, in March 2013. Image: Eva Rinaldi (CC) David Stratton. Image: Bidgee (CC)

Margaret and David’s television career began in earnest in 1986, when both joined The Movie Show on SBS. Initially a modest production, the program grew in popularity thanks to the duo’s sharp insights and unpretentious style.

In 2004, they made the leap to the ABC, launching At the Movies, which maintained the same format and fanbase until their joint retirement in 2014.

Over nearly three decades, Margaret and David reviewed thousands of films, hosted countless interviews with global cinema greats, and cultivated a new generation of Australian film lovers.

Beyond the screen, both Margaret and David have been vocal champions for the local industry. Pomeranz, in particular, has long advocated for freedom of expression and Australian content quotas, while Stratton, a former director of the Sydney Film Festival, has worked to spotlight international cinema and nurture film culture in Australia.

This particular strain of cinema activism was the focus of Alexei Toliopoulos and Zachary Ruane’s much-lauded 2025 comedy show Refused Classification.

Fun fact: only seven films have been awarded a perfect 5-stars from both Stratton and Pomeranz. They are:

Good Night, and Good Luck

Brokeback Mountain

No Country for Old Men

Samson and Delilah – the only Australian film in the list

A Separation

Amour

Birdman or (the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).

Their legacy lies not just in their encyclopaedic knowledge or cultural cachet, but in their enduring accessibility. Whether they were praising arthouse gems like Dancer in the Dark or tearing apart Hollywood blockbusters like The Fast and The Furious (and the tearing/praising went both ways!), Margaret and David made film criticism feel like a conversation you were part of – even if you didn’t always agree.

The upcoming event at the Ritz should make a fitting tribute to two voices that helped define the national conversation around cinema. With their names now joining the Film Walk of Fame, Margaret and David’s imprint on Australian screen culture is quite literally set in stone.

Tickets for An Evening with David & Margaret are available now via the Ritz Cinemas website.