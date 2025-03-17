News

Magnetic Stories: Factor 30 Films production company rebrands

Magnetic Stories has hired a new Development Executive as part of its ongoing expansion.
17 Mar 2025 14:05
Paul Dalgarno
Melissa Kelly & Adam Bishop of Magnetic Stories. Image supplied.

Producer Melissa Kelly (Population 11, Upright Series 1) has today announced the launch of Magnetic Stories, rebranding Factor 30 Films and marking a new chapter in the company’s continued growth and commitment to producing high-quality, distinctive content for global audiences.

A recipient of Screen Australia Enterprise Business Funding, Magnetic Stories has hired Adam Bishop as Development Executive to help manage the company’s expanding slate of feature films and television projects. 

As a script specialist with extensive experience in both the UK and Australia, Bishop has worked with major international companies and broadcasters. In Australia, he has worked for Screenwest as a Development Manager overseeing development and talent escalation initiatives and consulted for Screen Australia, Screen Queensland and Australians in Film (US).

Bob Campbell is engaged as a Business Mentor and is assisting with expanding the company’s international reach.

On the company’s rebrand and expansion, producer Melissa Kelly shares:

‘We’re focussed on a dynamic mix of film and television projects, bringing Western Australian IP and original stories to global audiences. We’re thrilled to partner with author Alan Carter and Fremantle Press on two award-winning book-to-screen adaptations – Prime Cut, alongside respected producer Bob Campbell, and Marlborough Man, with the Emmy-winning team at Northern Pictures.

Magnetic Stories is currently financing The Renovator’s Dream, a feature film by writer/director Richard Vilensky. The satirical comedy follows a DIY renovator who turns DIY detective when his childhood home is targeted by penis graffiti.

Also on the slate is the recently optioned true crime story Pink Diamond Heist – a six-part television adaptation based on the ABC Expanse podcast by Sinéad Mangan with production partner Decade Films.

Set in Western Australia in the late 1980s, it tells the story of one of the world’s biggest and most brazen gem heists which involved the theft of up to $200 million of raw diamonds from Rio Tinto’s Argyle mine in the state’s remote North-West.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

