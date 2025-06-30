News

Magic: The Gathering is getting a Sonic the Hedgehog crossover

Three new Secret Lair drops are on the way.
30 Jun 2025 9:03
Leah J. Williams
Games

Image: Sega / Wizards of the Coast / Evan Stanley

Wizards of the Coast and Sega have announced a major Sonic the Hedgehog crossover for Magic: The Gathering, with a lot of new-to-Magic and reskinned cards arriving in a series of three Secret Lair collections. There is one caveat to this release, however – the cards are only available in limited quantities, and they are likely to be incredibly popular.

This Sonic the Hedgehog crossover is Secret Lair-only, so you’ll need to be online and very awake to nab the cards when they drop on 14 July 2025 at 9:00 am PST. For those unfamiliar, Secret Lair cards are essentially ‘special edition’ versions of Magic: The Gathering cards which are uniquely designed, highly collectible, and produced in small quantities.

In the past, many Secret Lair drops have sold out immediately, causing high chaos amongst keen collectors, and driving high prices on the resell market. It’s why you should read up on Secret Lair carefully before committing to buying these Sonic the Hedgehog cards. You’ll need patience and dedication to nab any pieces of this set – particularly given it’s likely to attract the regular Magic: The Gathering crowd, as well as passionate Sonic the Hedgehog fans.

With all that mind, there are plenty of reasons to watch this upcoming card drop. All of the Sonic cards included are bright, colourful, and very fun, and there’s certainly some fun synergy in the set for those considering a Sonic the Hedgehog or Shadow the Hedgehog Commander Deck.

Sonic, for example, works well with any creature that has haste or flash, so you could create a fast-paced, high-energy deck filled with speedy beings. Shadow the Hedgehog also works well with creatures that have haste or flash, and additionally has spell-blocking abilities that should prove very painful for opponents.

Sonic The Hedgehog Magic The Gathering Cards
Image: Sega / Wizards of the Coast

As announced, the three Secret Lair drops for the Magic: The Gathering x Sonic the Hedgehog crossover will comprise the following cards.

Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes

  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Shadow the Hedgehog
  • Miles “Tails” Prower
  • Dr. Eggman
  • Amy Rose
  • Knuckles the Echidna
  • Super State

Secret Lair x Sonic: Turbo Gear

  • Knuckles’s Gloves (The Reaver Clever)
  • Air Shoes (Swiftfoot Boots)
  • Egg Hammer (Myr Battlesphere)
  • Piko Piko Hammer (Hammer of Nazahn)
  • Power Sneakers (Lightning Greaves)
  • Tornado, Sonic’s Biplane (Weatherlight)
  • Egg Pawn (Myr Token)

Secret Lair x Sonic: Chasing Adventure

  • Generous Gift
  • Open the Armory
  • Fabricate
  • Deadly Dispute
  • Unexpected Windfall
  • Sol Ring
  • Treasure (Gold Ring) Token
Mtg Magic: The Gathering Sonic The Hedgehog
Image: Wizards of the Coast

All of the cards in this Magic: The Gathering crossover are just lovely, representing the breadth of the Sonic universe well. While there are some notable character exclusions, the crossover does inspire hope that further cards will be possible in future. If the drop proves popular enough, it could even lead to a formal Sonic the Hedgehog set – perhaps one that everyone will be able to get their hands on.

Whether that eventuates or not, the cards here remain brilliant, and it’s great to see Sonic the Hedgehog getting yet another cool new crossover in celebration of its success. For those keen to get their hands on this Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop, keep an eye out for more news, and keep those speedy little fingers ready for when the time comes.

