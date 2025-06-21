Luma Island’s new update introduces pirates, difficulty modes, and more

Luma Island is celebrating 600,000 players with a brand new content update that introduces pirates and swashbuckling, as well as a range of quality-of-life features. As announced, Luma Island: Pirates – now available as a free content update for all players – is focussed on expanding the game, and providing new reasons to visit its wild shores.

When the Pirates update lands, players will be able to collect and raise new Lumas, explore a special Pirate Cove full of treasures, take on a new Nautical profession, work on a “redesigned” farm, and make use of a brand new landscape map. Notably, players will also have the option to choose new difficulty settings when this update launches, with three modes – Cozy, Adventure, Hero – to select.

Developer Feel Free Games hasn’t detailed exactly what these modes entail, but you can assume the difficulty loosely correlates to Easy, Medium, Hard for your exploration, combat, and levelling purposes. Those playing the game for its warm, wholesome vibes will likely appreciate the chance to tone down difficulty, and explore in a stress-free environment.

It’s also worth noting the game’s latest update introduces new language options: Turkish, Polish, Dutch, Arabic, and Latin American Spanish.

Luma Island: Pirates – Release Date Trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Read: Wholesome Direct 2025: 11 major cosy game highlights

For those yet to dive into Luma Island, it appears Pirates will be rich starting point – and the game is currently 20% off on Steam, as an added bonus.

This game aims to be a cosy farm and adventure simulator with no stamina bars, inventory limits, or chores. It’s all about kicking back and making the most of your time, planting crops, watering your field, and spending time exploring your surrounding world. As you journey through various biomes, you’ll solve a bunch of nifty little puzzles, discover weird eggs to hatch, and even stumble across treasure.

Pirates expands this journey, with new nautical-themes secrets and treasures to discover, with that all-important swashbuckling flavour. You can learn more about this game’s latest update, and the rest of Luma Island, over on Steam.