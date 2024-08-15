Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 trailer – Sauron is back

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming back to Prime this month, and the streaming service has just dropped the first full-length trailer to tease the upcoming Season 2.

While the return of Middle Earth’s greatest mastermind, Sauron, is something of a given, several key points in LOTR history are also hinted at in the trailer, including the legendary Siege of Eregion, which marked the beginning of the War of the Elves and Sauron (we love a straightforward title).

In the opening shots, we see Middle-earth in the throes of discord, sown by Sauron. We see the titular Rings of Power, which the crafters were deceived into making. We also see the Middle Earth reals of Eregion, Khazad-dûm, Lindon, Númenor, and the lands in-between.

Familiar faces like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) are back, as is Sauron – who was previously posing as Halibrand (Charlie Vickers) last season. There’s also a few new faces to be introduced to this season.

The official synopsis for The Rings of Power Season 2 is as follows:

‘Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without an army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots – as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all … each other.’

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison, along with co-executive producer and director Charlotte Brändström, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. Additional Season 2 directors include Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper.

The first three Season 2 episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on 29 August 29, with additional new episodes streaming each week thereafter until the season finale on 3 October.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream on Prime.