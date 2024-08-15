News

 > News

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 trailer – Sauron is back

Watch the Season 2 trailer for The Rings of Power, in which Sauron returns and Middle-earth braces for war.
15 Aug 2024 13:53
Silvi Vann-Wall
Charlie Vickers as Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Image: Prime

Streaming

Charlie Vickers as Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Image: Prime

Share Icon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming back to Prime this month, and the streaming service has just dropped the first full-length trailer to tease the upcoming Season 2.

While the return of Middle Earth’s greatest mastermind, Sauron, is something of a given, several key points in LOTR history are also hinted at in the trailer, including the legendary Siege of Eregion, which marked the beginning of the War of the Elves and Sauron (we love a straightforward title).

In the opening shots, we see Middle-earth in the throes of discord, sown by Sauron. We see the titular Rings of Power, which the crafters were deceived into making. We also see the Middle Earth reals of Eregion, Khazad-dûm, Lindon, Númenor, and the lands in-between.

Familiar faces like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) are back, as is Sauron – who was previously posing as Halibrand (Charlie Vickers) last season. There’s also a few new faces to be introduced to this season.

Read: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – nice cake, OK icing

The official synopsis for The Rings of Power Season 2 is as follows:

‘Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without an army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots – as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all … each other.’

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison, along with co-executive producer and director Charlotte Brändström, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. Additional Season 2 directors include Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper.

The first three Season 2 episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on 29 August 29, with additional new episodes streaming each week thereafter until the season finale on 3 October.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream on Prime.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Image: Canva
News

Australian anti-piracy campaign launched in response to cybercrime increase

Creative Content Australia has launched a campaign to curb piracy, and warn people of increasing cybercrime risks.

ScreenHub staff
The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical Jokers). Image: Network 10.
Reviews

The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers Season 2 review: fun times

The Inspired Unemployed are back with a new set of pranks and awkward hilarity.

Anthony Morris
Maya Hawke in Wildcat. Image: Oscilloscope Laboratories.
Features

Kanopy: new shows and films streaming August 2024

From Wildcat to Ferrari – your guide to the best new films and shows to stream on Kanopy in August…

Paul Dalgarno
News

Return to Paradise, ABC – what we know so far

Return to Paradise takes the UK's Death in Paradise format down under.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Claude Jabbour as SAM IBRAHIM & Lincoln Younes as JOHN IBRAHIM - Last King Of The Cross - Season 2. Photo by Daniel Asher Smith

Last King of The Cross – Season 2 trailer

Watch the trailer for Season 2 of Last King of The Cross, streaming later this month on Paramount+.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login