Little Nightmares 3 arrives in October 2025

Prepare for frights and delights.
25 Jun 2025 10:01
Leah J. Williams
little nightmares 3 release date

Games

Image: Supermassive Games

Little Nightmares 3 is officially launching for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on 10 October 2025. The announcement has been a long time coming, with the game first unveiled in 2023 with a planned release for the following year. This didn’t eventuate, with only a handful of gameplay previews to keep the excitement for the horror adventure humming.

Now, after a truncated delay, we know Little Nightmares 3 will arriving in the most horror-infused month of all, just ahead of the Halloween season. If you’re looking for a spooky activity to undertake with a friend, it would certainly make for a rich backdrop.

In the tale of Little Nightmares 3, you play as new characters Low and Alone, who journey through a nightmare realm known as The Nowhere. Here, they’ll encounter a menagerie of monsters, and use their stealthy abilities (a perk of being tiny in a giant world) to trick their foes, and escape with their lives.

ScreenHub was able to get hands-on with Little Nightmares 3 several months ago, and found the co-op gameplay aspect very satisfying, and only a little bit frustrating. To survive, you’ll need to rely on the skills of your partner, as well as your own skills. You’ll puzzle through solutions together, discussing whether one lever needs to be pushed or pulled at the same time as another, eventually working your way through the game’s many puzzles.

Read: The Blood of Dawnwalker pairs Vampyr with The Witcher

The frustration comes from miscommunication and bad timing. In the scenarios Little Nightmares 3 presents, you’re reliant on careful movements to advance. If you run forward at the wrong time, a towering figure might snatch you up. If you wait too long, you’ll miss your window to cross a particular room. If either you or your partner messes up, you’ll need to start again – which can inspire bickering when you fail the same objectives over and over again.

In any case, it’s a great test of teamwork, and allows Little Nightmares 3 to feel as high tension, and highly-staked, as it should. You can see some of this pressure in the game’s newly-released launch date trailer.

Little Nightmares 3 – Release Date Trailer

What’s also worth noting about this upcoming sequel is that it’s the first Little Nightmares game not to be developed by Tarsier Studios. This development team originated the franchise under Bandai Namco Entertainment, but when the studio was purchased by Goodbye Kansas Game Invest (Amplifier Game Invest) in 2019, the rights to this franchise stayed with Bandai Namco.

Rather than abandon it completely, the publisher employed Supermassive Games (Until Dawn, The Quarry) to develop the sequel, leaning into its experiences in the horror genre. Over the years, Supermassive has developed a reputation for lush horror adventures, so it certainly seems like a perfect fit. We’ll have to wait to see whether the studio can honour the legacy of Tarsier, for an entirely new, more horrific journey through the Little Nightmares universe.

As announced, there’s not long to go before this game proves its mettle.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

