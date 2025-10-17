Lilly Wachowski is patron of TILDE 2025, Australia’s only trans film festival

Melbourne’s trans and gender-diverse film festival TILDE has named The Matrix director Lilly Wachowski its patron (or ‘Aunty’) for its 2025 edition.

Taking place from Friday 31 October to Sunday 2 November at Footscray Community Arts and the Footscray Drill Hall, TILDE 2025 is showcasing a number of films under the theme of ‘Bites Back’. A spokesperson for the festival said the theme represents creative defiance, resistance and narrative reclamation in a time of heightened backlash.

‘To have someone of Lilly’s influence and vision as a patron of our festival is a powerful reminder that trans stories resonate globally, and what we build here at TILDE is part of a bigger movement,’ TILDE CEO Ro Bright said. ‘As trans people in the US face relentless attacks on their rights and dignity, celebrating and connecting with trans artists who dare to imagine new worlds matters more than ever.’

Wachowski has a storied career marked by mythic world-building and trans visibility in film and TV. As a writer, director and mentor, she has reshaped genre film and trans representation. Her body of work – which includes The Matrix, Sense8, Speed Racer, and Jupiter Ascending – and advocacy are all cited as reasons as to why TILDE has selected her as the 2025 patron.

TILDE Film Festival highlights

TILDE 2025 will feature six curated sessions over three days. The opening night, presented bySapphic Flicks at Footscray Community Arts, showcases new works, performances and discussions, before moving into the Our Future strand on Saturday.

Our Future focuses on emerging trans and gender-expansive filmmakers both in Melbourne and in Aotearoa. Its lineup includes world premieres and boundary-pushing short films.

Saturday night also brings the Australian debut of Eva-Man: The Love Machine (1980), Antonio D’Agostino’s stylised reimagining of genre and desire, in collaboration with GAY24 Film Club.

Closing Saturday into Sunday, TILDE shifts to the Footscray Drill Hall for a ‘cinema hideaway’ experience. Here audiences will see We Are Pat by Los Angeles filmmaker Ro Haber – a trans-centric reworking of ’90s cult film It’s Pat – accompanied by performances, puppetry, fan readings and live music.

Our Future: Bagua. Image: TILDE.

‘We’re thrilled to welcome filmmaker Ro Haber all the way from Los Angeles … it’s going to be a night that embodies everything TILDE stands for: creativity, community, and trans stories told on our own terms,’ Bright said.

‘Their stories don’t just reflect the world – they reimagine it,’ Bright said.

TILDE is one of only a few trans and gender-diverse film festivals in the world. Half of all ticket sales will support Pay The Rent, a fund returning revenue to Indigenous communities in recognition of custodianship of country.

The full program with timing and venues is available via TILDE’s website.

