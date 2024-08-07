Last Days of the Space Age: Australian Disney+ series coming soon

Disney+ has released the key art for its Australian original series Last Days of the Space Age and announced that it will premiere on 2 October 2024.

The eight-part series, Disney+ says, ‘follows three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships and futures put to the test. It’s the end of an era, and everything is about to change.

‘Set in 1979 Western Australia, with a global beauty pageant contest creating a media frenzy and a power strike that threatens to plunge the region into darkness, history is at a turning point. But that’s nothing compared to the drama these seemingly ordinary families are enduring, in a town which will never be the same.’

It stars Radha Mitchell (Olympus Has Fallen), Jesse Spencer (Chicago Fire) and Deborah Mailman (Total Control) alongside Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), Linh Dan Pham (Blue Bayou), Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High), George Mason (The Power of the Dog) and others.

The series is produced by Princess Pictures and created and written by David Chidlow (Moving On, Hidden), along with writers Alice Addison (Picnic at Hanging Rock), Dot West (The Heights) and Jeremy and Alan Nguyen (Hungry Ghosts). Bharat Nalluri (Boy Swallows Universe) serves as set-up director, joined by directors Rachel Ward (Palm Beach, Devil’s Playground) and Kriv Stenders (Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, Red Dog).

The series was filmed in Perth, Sydney and Wollongong with the assistance of the New South Wales Government via Screen NSW and the Made in NSW Fund and Screen West.