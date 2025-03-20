Kylie is a suspect in Netflix murder mystery The Residence

Kylie is among the suspects in Netflix’s new comedy series The Residence, which premieres 20 March 2025.

With the tagline ‘132 rooms. 157 suspects. 1 dead body’, the eight-part comedy murder mystery is described as a ‘screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion’.

Which is where the Australian contingent comes in …

When a mysterious death occurs at the Australian State Dinner, everyone is a suspect – even Kylie.

Watch Kylie in a clip from The Residence

The series features several Australian actors, including Julian McMahon, who plays ustralia’s Prime Minister, and in real life is former Prime Minister William McMahon’s son.

Julian McMahon in The Residence. Image: Netflix.

Brett Tucker joins the cast as the Australian Foreign Minister and Nathan Lovejoy as the Australian Ambassador.

A spokesperson from Netflix said: ‘Filled with plenty of hilarious Aussie humour, the series is sure to have you saying ‘What the f•••?’ Respectfully.’

The Residence. (L to R) Nathan Lovejoy as Ambassador Alden Tamridge, Ken Marino as Harry Hollinger, Brett Tucker as David Rylance in episode 102 of The Residence. Image: Jessica Brooks/ Netflix.

The Residence: production & cast details

Episodes: 8 episodes x 1 hour.

Creator/Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Paul William Davies.

Executive Producers: Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Inspired by the book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower.

Starring: Uzo Aduba (Cordelia Cupp), Giancarlo Esposito (A.B. Wynter), Edwina Findley (Sheila Cannon), Molly Griggs (Lilly Schumacher), Jason Lee (Tripp Morgan), Ken Marino (Harry Hollinger), Al Mitchell (Rollie Bridgewater), Randall Park (Edwin Park), Dan Perrault (Colin Trask), Bronson Pinchot (Didier Gotthard), Julieth Restrepo (Elsyie Chayle), Mel Rodriguez (Bruce Geller), Susan Kelechi Watson (Jasmine Haney), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Larry Dokes), Mary Wiseman (Marvella)

Guest starring: Eliza Coupe (Senator Margery Bay Bix), Jane Curtin (Nan Cox), Paul Fitzgerald (President Perry Morgan), Barrett Foa (Elliott Morgan), Al Franken (Senator Aaron Filkins), Spencer Garrett (Wally Glick), Taran Killam (St. Pierre), Julian McMahon (PM Stephen Roos), Kylie Minogue (Herself), Matt Oberg (Nick Simms), Brett Tucker (David Rylance).

The Residence premieres on 20 March 2025 on Netflix.

Revelations (21 March)

Revelations. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). A pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case – exposing their own demons in the process.

Starring Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-been and Shin Min-jae.

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling (25 March)

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling. Image: Netflix.

Comedy special. From ruining Thanksgiving to a wild summer fling, Chelsea Handler recounts coming of age, unexpected encounters and that time she met Bill Cosby.

Starring Chelsea Handler.

With Love, Meghan (4 March)

With Love, Meghan. Image: Netflix. 5 new shows.

Series. Look, hard-hitting this won’t be. Even soft-hitting looks dubious tbh. But is there anything we enjoy watching more than extremely wealthy, well-connected famous people stuffing their faces with TV-friendly food while offering (hopefully after swallowing) gardening and hosting tips that will be wholly irrelevant, and even offensive, for the vast majority of viewers?

Yes, there are many things we enjoy watching more. Almost everything, now we think about it. Even just staring at the wall. But this is on, and we’ll watch it … maybe … we’re not sure anymore …

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Starring Meghan Markle. Watch the trailer.