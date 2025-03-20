News

 > News

Kylie is a suspect in Netflix murder mystery The Residence

Kylie is one of a number of Australians in Netflix's new comedy murder mystery The Residence.
20 Mar 2025 11:58
Paul Dalgarno
Kylie Minogue in The Residence. Image: Netflix.

Streaming

Kylie Minogue in The Residence. Image: Netflix.

Share Icon

Kylie is among the suspects in Netflix’s new comedy series The Residence, which premieres 20 March 2025.

With the tagline ‘132 rooms. 157 suspects. 1 dead body’, the eight-part comedy murder mystery is described as a ‘screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion’.

Which is where the Australian contingent comes in …

When a mysterious death occurs at the Australian State Dinner, everyone is a suspect – even Kylie.

Watch Kylie in a clip from The Residence

The series features several Australian actors, including Julian McMahon, who plays ustralia’s Prime Minister, and in real life is former Prime Minister William McMahon’s son.

Julian Mcmahon In The Residence. Image: Netflix.
Julian McMahon in The Residence. Image: Netflix.

Brett Tucker joins the cast as the Australian Foreign Minister and Nathan Lovejoy as the Australian Ambassador.

A spokesperson from Netflix said: ‘Filled with plenty of hilarious Aussie humour, the series is sure to have you saying ‘What the f•••?’ Respectfully.’

The Residence. (L To R) Nathan Lovejoy As Ambassador Alden Tamridge, Ken Marino As Harry Hollinger, Brett Tucker As David Rylance In Episode 102 Of The Residence. Image: Jessica Brooks/Netflix © 2024.
The Residence. (L to R) Nathan Lovejoy as Ambassador Alden Tamridge, Ken Marino as Harry Hollinger, Brett Tucker as David Rylance in episode 102 of The Residence. Image: Jessica Brooks/ Netflix.

The Residence: production & cast details

Episodes: 8 episodes x 1 hour.

Creator/Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Paul William Davies.

Executive Producers: Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Inspired by the book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower.

Starring: Uzo Aduba (Cordelia Cupp), Giancarlo Esposito (A.B. Wynter), Edwina Findley (Sheila Cannon), Molly Griggs (Lilly Schumacher), Jason Lee (Tripp Morgan), Ken Marino (Harry Hollinger), Al Mitchell (Rollie Bridgewater), Randall Park (Edwin Park), Dan Perrault (Colin Trask), Bronson Pinchot (Didier Gotthard), Julieth Restrepo (Elsyie Chayle), Mel Rodriguez (Bruce Geller), Susan Kelechi Watson (Jasmine Haney), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Larry Dokes), Mary Wiseman (Marvella)

Guest starring: Eliza Coupe (Senator Margery Bay Bix), Jane Curtin (Nan Cox), Paul Fitzgerald (President Perry Morgan), Barrett Foa (Elliott Morgan), Al Franken (Senator Aaron Filkins), Spencer Garrett (Wally Glick), Taran Killam (St. Pierre), Julian McMahon (PM Stephen Roos), Kylie Minogue (Herself), Matt Oberg (Nick Simms), Brett Tucker (David Rylance).

The Residence premieres on 20 March 2025 on Netflix.

Netflix: March streaming highlights

Revelations (21 March)

Revelations. Image: Netflix.
Revelations. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). A pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case – exposing their own demons in the process.

Starring Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-been and Shin Min-jae.

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling (25 March)

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling. Image: Netflix.
Chelsea Handler: The Feeling. Image: Netflix.

Comedy special. From ruining Thanksgiving to a wild summer fling, Chelsea Handler recounts coming of age, unexpected encounters and that time she met Bill Cosby.

Starring Chelsea Handler.

Revelations (21 March)

Revelations. Image: Netflix.
Revelations. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). A pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case – exposing their own demons in the process.

Starring Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-been and Shin Min-jae.

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling (25 March)

Comedy special. From ruining Thanksgiving to a wild summer fling, Chelsea Handler recounts coming of age, unexpected encounters and that time she met Bill Cosby.

Starring Chelsea Handler.

With Love, Meghan (4 March)

With Love, Meghan. Image: Netflix.
With Love, Meghan. Image: Netflix. 5 new shows.

Series. Look, hard-hitting this won’t be. Even soft-hitting looks dubious tbh. But is there anything we enjoy watching more than extremely wealthy, well-connected famous people stuffing their faces with TV-friendly food while offering (hopefully after swallowing) gardening and hosting tips that will be wholly irrelevant, and even offensive, for the vast majority of viewers?

Yes, there are many things we enjoy watching more. Almost everything, now we think about it. Even just staring at the wall. But this is on, and we’ll watch it … maybe … we’re not sure anymore …

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Starring Meghan Markle. Watch the trailer.

See more …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Scrublands: Silver. Image: Stan.
Features

Stan: best new shows & films streaming April 2025

Discover the best new shows & films to stream in April 2025 on Stan with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
O'Dessa. Image: Searchlight Pictures. Streaming on Disney+.
Features

5 top films to stream this week

Discover the 5 top films to stream from 17 to 23 March 2025 as chosen by ScreenHub staff with this…

Paul Dalgarno
How much is streaming costing you? Image: Canva
Features

How much is streaming costing you? Ultimate Australian price guide 2025

How much do you spend on streaming? Disney+ ranks as the most expensive streaming offering, while Binge is the cheapest…

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Residence. Image: Netflix. Top new shows.
Features

5 top new shows streaming this week

Discover the 5 top new shows to stream from 17 to 23 March 2025 according to ScreenHub staff with this…

Paul Dalgarno
Big Time. Image: Apple TV+.
News

Steve Buscemi to host 'true crime' podcast for Apple TV+

A fresh take on true crime, the 14-episode podcast uncovers outcasts who have big dreams and aren’t afraid to bend…

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login