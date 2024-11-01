Katrine Elliott announced as 2024 Natalie Miller Fellowship recipient

Katrine Elliott, the founder of Art Screen Events, has been announced as the 2024 recipient of the Natalie Miller Fellowship (NMF), the annual career leadership initiative for women working in the Australian screen industry.

The announcement was made at the Australian International Movie Convention (AIMC) on the Gold Coast at a Gala dinner on Thursday 31 October.

Elliott is the 13th recipient of the Fellowship, which was established in 2011 and named in honour of screen industry pioneer Natalie Miller AO. The Fellowship is open to established women working in the industry, and aims to provide financial assistance of up to $20,000 for them to pursue professional development in their fields – through attachments, internships, travel and other means – in order to reach full leadership potential.

The Fellowship’s recipients are typically involved in screen exhibition, cinema management and audience development rather than film production itself, and as everyone agrees, this is urgently needed to keep the screen exhibition sector alive – along with righting gender and diversity imbalances.

Katrine Elliott: 2024 NMF Recipient

As per the NMF announcement:

‘Katrine Elliott has been immersed in the cinema industry for over 25 years, driven by a passion for storytelling and a commitment to showcasing independent films and unique events. For over 20 years, she was the general manager of Cmax Cinemas, where she curated a diverse selection of Hollywood blockbusters, indie titles and alternate content.

‘Now, as the founder of Art Screen Events, Elliott presents local and international fine-art films, Australian films and documentaries, film festivals and special theatrical and concert events throughout Tasmania. Travelling across the state with portable cinema equipment, Elliott is committed to bringing films to life in non-traditional spaces. Elliott is on the board of Independent Cinemas Australia (ICA), is a member of the Screen Tasmania Expert Advisory Group and has experience programming for the Brisbane International Film Festival.’

With the grant, Elliott plans to travel to the UK to study best industry practices and share strategies to boost the success of the Australian cinema experience with the local industry through collaborations with organisations such as ICA, AIMC and the Australian Feature Film Forum.

Elliott’s research will focus on audience development strategies that go beyond traditional advertising, with a focus on grassroots efforts and cinema offerings for audiences in regional and remote areas.

On receiving the grant, Elliott said she was honoured to be named the 2024 NMF recipient. ‘This prestigious Fellowship is a significant opportunity for me to further my passion for independent films and alternative content and expand my knowledge by learning best practices from international exhibitors and industry professionals. I am grateful for the support of the NMF in my journey to contribute to the cinema landscape in Australia.

‘I look forward to utilising this incredible opportunity to strengthen connections within the industry and inspire others, especially women in regional areas, to pursue their careers while supporting their local communities.’

Joel Pearlman, speaking on behalf of the independent final selection panel, said: ‘The Natalie Miller Fellowship is an important and critical part of the Australian film and cinema landscape – its unique work – finding and developing female leaders of our industry – has already developed a number of leading practitioners across exhibition, distribution and production. This year’s successful candidate – Katrine Elliott – was chosen from a rich field.’

Pearlman said: ‘Katrine’s proposal to develop unique and innovative practices for bringing independent film and alternative content to market comes at a time when the industry needs such initiatives. She is an exciting choice for the NMF and for the industry as a whole.’

Universal Pictures comes on board as principal sponsor of NMF

Also announced at the Gala on Thursday was Universal Pictures coming on board as Principal Sponsor of the Natalie Miller Fellowship. Universal will provide $15,000 cash per year for two years to support the not-for-profit’s mission to recognise and nurture the next generation of female leaders in the Australian screen community.

Mike Baard, Managing Director of Universal Pictures Australasia said, ‘At Universal Pictures, we are deeply committed to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the film industry, both on screen and off. Being recognised as a Best Workplace for Women underscores our dedication to creating an environment where women thrive, and our broader culture of respect and inclusion is celebrated globally and locally. We are honoured to collaborate with organisations that support underrepresented voices and create new pathways for marginalised communities.’

The Natalie Miller Fellowship is the only grant of its kind in Australia. Since 2012, thirteen Fellowships have been awarded to women working in the Australian screen industry. They are:

Rachel Okine (2012)

Harriet Pike (2013)

Rebecca Hammond (2014)

Courtney Botfield (2015)

Sasha Close (2016)

Kristy Matheson (2017)

Miriam Katsambis (2018)

Anna Kaplan (2019)

Pauline Clague (2020)

Bridgette Graham (2021)

Sian Mitchell (2022)

Genevieve Grieves (2023)

Katrine Elliott (2024)

You can find out more about the previous recipients and their projects here.

For more information on the initiative, visit Natalie Miller Fellowship.