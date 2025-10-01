Hold Still: Hugo Weaving joins 25-year-old Orla Doyle’s debut film

Hugo Weaving is heading to New Zealand to join the cast of Hold Still, the debut feature from young Australian filmmaker Orla Doyle.

The erotic thriller marks the second project from indie collective Seymour Pictures and features a cast led by newcomer Julia Gardell, with Weaving taking on a supporting role.

Gardell, who also produces, plays Claire, a young photographer plagued by visions of her own death. Seeking refuge at a remote artist’s residency in New Zealand, she falls into a fraught relationship with a reclusive deer hunter (Arlo Green). As their connection deepens, the boundaries between desire and dread begin to collapse, leaving Claire to question whether she has been drawn there by fate – and whether she will survive it.

Orla Doyle: from Sirens to Hold Still

Doyle, who is only 25, first drew attention with her 2022 web series Sirens, which screened at festivals internationally and won Best Direction and Best Student Series at the London International Web and Shorts Film Festival before being acquired by ABC iView.

Her debut film Hold Still promises to expand on her exploration of identity and intimacy within heightened, atmospheric settings.

Speaking from the set, Doyle said the project had been shaped by its South Island backdrop. ‘It’s a complete dream come true to be able to bring Hold Still to life with this incredible cast and crew amongst the most beautiful, wild and awe-inspiring New Zealand landscapes. I’ve been so fortunate that Glenorchy and its atmosphere-drenched surroundings have served as inspiration for this story from the very beginning.’

Hold Still: who, where and what

The Hold Still cast includes Weaving (The Matrix, The Lord of the Rings), Green (Miles from Nowhere), Elizabeth Hawthorne (30 Days of Night), and Brit O’Rourke (One Lane Bridge). Additional roles are filled by Bree Peters, Wesley Dowdell, Claire Waldron, Monish Anand and David Ciurlionis.

Casting was led by Danny Long Casting and the film is produced by Peter Skinner and Kaitlyn McMurtry, with Gardell and Doyle, for Seymour Pictures.

Cinematography comes from Adric Watson, with production design by Emily Janz and editing by Danielle Boesenberg. Joanna Mae Park is costume designer, with Joe Mount on sound design. The studio Xenon Post will handle post-production.

Principal photography is taking place in Glenorchy and Queenstown, with the shoot scheduled to finish in October before post-production begins in Sydney.

Hold Still does not yet have a confirmed release date.

Chinese AI censorship allegations engulf the film Together

Australian filmmaker Michael Shanks’ debut feature Together is facing controversy yet again, with Chinese distributors allegedly altering the film using generative AI before screening it in cinemas.



As reported in Bloomberg, Chinese distributor Hishow used AI technology to alter a pivotal gay wedding scene in Together by digitally transforming one of the male actors into a woman. The edit reframes the moment as a heterosexual marriage, thus literally erasing any queer representation from the story.



NEON, the film’s US distributor, condemned the move in a statement to Deadline, saying it ‘does not approve of Hishow’s unauthorized edit’ and demanded the version be pulled from circulation.



The controversy sparked swift backlash online, with social media users sharing side-by-side comparisons of the original and the AI-modified scene.



Chinese and western netizens alike are arguing that the change undermines not only the creative integrity of Shanks’ film, but also highlights the troubling increase of generative AI in cinema. Unlike traditional cuts, which many argue would be just as offensive to a filmmaker’s vision, an AI-driven edit presents a seamless alternate reality.



The Chinese release of Together has now reportedly been withdrawn, but the incident reflects a long-standing pattern of Western films being censored for Chinese audiences. Hollywood blockbusters have often been trimmed or edited to conform to state guidelines, with LGBTQ+ themes and politically sensitive content being the most common target (see Disney’s Lightyear).



A UCLA study cited by Deadline suggests audiences in mainland China may be more open to LGBTQ+ representation than regulators allow, underscoring the disconnect between censorship policies and public sentiment.



