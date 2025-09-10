HBO Max and BBC sign new deal to bring beloved UK titles to Australia

BBC Studios ANZ and HBO Max Australia have inked a deal to stream exclusive comedy and drama titles from the UK.

The titles include new comedy series Make That Movie and the latest from Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge, How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge).

Make That Movie is a six part series following a hot-shot director who searches the UK for his next big feature film. The show comes from Australian creator and star Sam Campbell, with Australian comedian Aaron Chen also starring. It’s produced by the London-based award-winning studio Blink Industries.

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge), sees the beloved broadcaster return home to Norwich after a year working in Saudi Arabia. Describing it as a ‘bravely personal and personally brave’ return to television, Partridge is here to produce, present and direct Britain’s ‘first ever’ documentary about mental health.

HBO Max will also have streaming rights for I’m Alan Partridge and Alan Partridge’s Mid-Morning Matters.

BBC and HBO Max 2025 deal: quick links What else is coming to HBO Max thanks to the BBC deal

What else is coming to HBO Max thanks to the BBC deal

Cheaters Season 2. Image: BBC/HBO Max

In the coming months, the streamer will host the premiere of Alma’s Not Normal Season 2 and Cheaters Season 2, as well as two-part drama Brian and Maggie. The latter depicts the infamous 1989 TV interview by journalist Brian Walden (played here by Steve Coogan) with former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Harriet Walter).

‘The local appetite for high-end British content is only getting stronger here in Australia, so we are thrilled to have established this package with HBO Max as an avenue to deliver this sought-after storytelling to their growing audience,’ said Deborah Tod, BBC Studios ANZ Director of Content Partnerships and Sales.

‘This exciting slate of territory premiere titles and pre-sales, from the return of fan-favourites to fresh new series, is testament to the power of strong, local collaborations, and we’re proud that this distinctive, talked-about content has found its home on HBO Max.’

Alma’s Not Normal. Image: BBC/HBO Max.

Brian and Maggie, Alma’s Not Normal season 1 and 2 and a catalogue of Alan Partridge titles including I’m Alan Patridge, Alan Partridge’s Mid-Morning Matters, This Time with Alan Partridge and more are currently available to stream on HBO Max, with Cheaters season 1 and 2 soon to launch on 15 September 2025.

Also on ScreenHub: HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week



HBO Max: new this week



Task (8 September)

Series. Task is a gripping new HBO Original drama that follows an elite FBI task force formed to dismantle a dangerous string of violent robberies spreading through the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia. Leading the charge is seasoned agent Tom Quigley, who finds himself locked in a tense game of cat and mouse with a seemingly ordinary family man hiding explosive secrets. Watch the trailer.

Starring Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey.



Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television (10 September)

Documentary Series. A journey through television history exploring Black representation, from early on-screen appearances to modern creators revolutionising the industry in a new era of authentic storytelling.



Gold Rush: White Water Season 9 (11 September)

Reality Series. The Dakota Boys assemble a team of divers, mountaineers, and mechanics to explore uncharted plunge pools in white water rapids, using suction dredges in treacherous conditions where a mistake could prove fatal.



The Idaho College Murders (11 September)

Documentary. With insight from investigative journalists and criminal experts, explores the horrific crime that claimed the lives of four college students in Moscow, Idaho.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more HBO Max streaming guides on ScreenHub.