News

 > News

Gwen Stefani is producing a new Wizard of Oz series about Dorothy

Prime Video is developing Dorothy, a modern YA musical series about The Wizard of Oz.
27 Aug 2025 13:38
Silvi Vann-Wall
The Wizard of Oz. Image: MGM/Warner Bros.

Streaming

The Wizard of Oz. Image: MGM/Warner Bros.

Share Icon

As reported in Deadline, a YA reimagining of The Wizard of Oz is in development at Prime Video. Simply titled Dorothy, the upcoming series will be a contemporary, music-infused take on the classic tale with the Yellow Brick Road reportedly symbolising the ‘challenges and choices’ young adults face today.

The project arrives amid heightened interest in the Oz universe, notably following the release of the Wicked film adaptation in 2024 and its anticipated sequel (Wicked For Good) this December.

Created and produced by Gina Matthews under her Little Engine banner, with executive producers Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Lee Metzger, Grant Scharbo and Patrick Moran, the project is set in present-day Manhattan and does not yet have a release date.

What will this Wizard of Oz adaptation be about?

Not much is known about Dorothy yet, except that it will focus on the titular character and have new songs written specifically for the show.

In the original film, Dorothy Gale is displaced by a tornado that whisks her away to the magical land of Oz. There she meets a couple of witches (and accidentally kills one of them), before embarking down the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard of Oz – who will allegedly provide her a way of returning home.

En route, she meets a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. Before he can help them all, the wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West, a formidable foe who seeks to usurp his power.

Watch The Wizard of Oz IMAX trailer:

What the producers say about Dorothy

‘It’s a creative and modern take on a classic, and being part of something that blends music, emotion, and the character of Dorothy is inspiring to me,’ said singer/songwriter turned producer Gwen Stefani about the new series.

‘I’ve been in love with The Wizard of Oz books since I was a child,’ said creator Gina Matthews. ‘The story reminds us of the qualities we need to get through hard times, and Dorothy is a symbol of strength who shows us that with a little kindness – and a lot of grit – we can not only achieve great things but also lift up those around us.

‘I’m excited to bring that message to the world, now more than ever.’

Matthews’s producing credits include 13 Going on 30, Isn’t It Romantic, and the TV series The Mountain and Popular.

‘I’m really excited to work with this creative team,’ producer Patrick Moran said. ‘I’m such a fan of everyone involved and couldn’t ask for a more exciting partnership as we reinvent this cherished IP.’

‘We’re thrilled to embark on this journey with Amazon and believe Dorothy will enchant a whole new generation of viewers,’ added Grant Scharbo.

‘We’re really excited about all the possibilities this show brings, and I’m so grateful that Gina shared the idea with me and Lee,’ producer Blake Shelton said. ‘ … I knew right away it was something Gwen would connect with. Her creativity and perspective are such a natural fit for this project.’

Prime Video has yet to announce casting, music collaborators, or a premiere window. As it stands, Dorothy is in the earliest stages of development.

With any luck, the Prime Video Dorothy series will reinvigorate the classic Wizard of Oz story for a modern audience, and land somewhere (quality-wise) between Wicked and The Wiz, rather than Return to Oz.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

Related News

Caper Crew cast, by Lisa Tomasetti. Image: ABC.
News

ABC announces two new kids’ series in 2026: Happy House and Caper Crew

ABC reveals new kids’ shows Happy House and Caper Crew, premiering in 2026.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Morning Wars. Image: Apple. Streaming September 2025 on Apple TV+.
What to Watch

Streaming September 2025: best new shows & films on Netflix, Prime, Max, ABC, SBS, BritBox, Stan, and more

Discover the best new shows & films streaming September 2025 on the major streaming platforms with this guide.

Leah J. Williams
KPop Demon Hunters. Image: Netflix.
News

Smash hit KPop Demon Hunters gets a sequel and Oscars campaign for 2026

KPop Demon Hunters breaks Netflix records, secures a sequel and Oscars campaign.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Aunty Donna's Coffee Cafe. Image: ABC.
News

Aunty Donna tease new Grouse House streaming service

Aunty Donna want to make Grouse House the new streaming home for Aussie comedy.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Upload. Image: Prime Video. Best new shows to watch this week.
What to Watch

5 best new shows to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new shows to stream from 25 to 31 August 2025 as chosen by ScreenHub staff with…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login