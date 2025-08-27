Gwen Stefani is producing a new Wizard of Oz series about Dorothy

As reported in Deadline, a YA reimagining of The Wizard of Oz is in development at Prime Video. Simply titled Dorothy, the upcoming series will be a contemporary, music-infused take on the classic tale with the Yellow Brick Road reportedly symbolising the ‘challenges and choices’ young adults face today.

The project arrives amid heightened interest in the Oz universe, notably following the release of the Wicked film adaptation in 2024 and its anticipated sequel (Wicked For Good) this December.

Created and produced by Gina Matthews under her Little Engine banner, with executive producers Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Lee Metzger, Grant Scharbo and Patrick Moran, the project is set in present-day Manhattan and does not yet have a release date.

What will this Wizard of Oz adaptation be about?

Not much is known about Dorothy yet, except that it will focus on the titular character and have new songs written specifically for the show.

In the original film, Dorothy Gale is displaced by a tornado that whisks her away to the magical land of Oz. There she meets a couple of witches (and accidentally kills one of them), before embarking down the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard of Oz – who will allegedly provide her a way of returning home.

En route, she meets a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. Before he can help them all, the wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West, a formidable foe who seeks to usurp his power.

Watch The Wizard of Oz IMAX trailer:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

What the producers say about Dorothy

‘It’s a creative and modern take on a classic, and being part of something that blends music, emotion, and the character of Dorothy is inspiring to me,’ said singer/songwriter turned producer Gwen Stefani about the new series.

‘I’ve been in love with The Wizard of Oz books since I was a child,’ said creator Gina Matthews. ‘The story reminds us of the qualities we need to get through hard times, and Dorothy is a symbol of strength who shows us that with a little kindness – and a lot of grit – we can not only achieve great things but also lift up those around us.

‘I’m excited to bring that message to the world, now more than ever.’

Matthews’s producing credits include 13 Going on 30, Isn’t It Romantic, and the TV series The Mountain and Popular.

‘I’m really excited to work with this creative team,’ producer Patrick Moran said. ‘I’m such a fan of everyone involved and couldn’t ask for a more exciting partnership as we reinvent this cherished IP.’

‘We’re thrilled to embark on this journey with Amazon and believe Dorothy will enchant a whole new generation of viewers,’ added Grant Scharbo.

‘We’re really excited about all the possibilities this show brings, and I’m so grateful that Gina shared the idea with me and Lee,’ producer Blake Shelton said. ‘ … I knew right away it was something Gwen would connect with. Her creativity and perspective are such a natural fit for this project.’

Prime Video has yet to announce casting, music collaborators, or a premiere window. As it stands, Dorothy is in the earliest stages of development.

With any luck, the Prime Video Dorothy series will reinvigorate the classic Wizard of Oz story for a modern audience, and land somewhere (quality-wise) between Wicked and The Wiz, rather than Return to Oz.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.