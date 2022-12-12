Golden Globes nominate Luhrmann, Robbie, Blanchett, Jackman, Debicki

The nominees for the 80th edition of the Golden Globes have been announced, with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis up for Best Picture, and Cate Blanchett up for Best Actress in Tár.

Elvis is up against a slightly odd mix of Best Picture nominees: Top Gun Maverick, Tár, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans – while Blanchett is sitting among equally heavy-hitting hopefuls Olivia Coleman, Viola Davis, Ana De Armas, and Michelle Williams.

Festival favourite Everything Everywhere All At Once is up for Best ‘Musical or Comedy’ Motion Picture (with a number of noms for best acting, directing and writing too), against Triangle of Sadness, Babylon, Glass Onion and The Banshees of Inisherin.

Bob Odenkirk is once again nominated for Better Call Saul, but fans of the show have noted the apparent snub of his co-star Rhea Seehorn. Up against him is Diego Luna for his incredible performance in Disney+’s Andor.

Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave has been nominated for Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language, amongthe Netflix Bollywood hit RRR.

And Brendan Fraser continues his long-awaited comeback with a nomination for Best Actor in The Whale. He’s got some stiff competition, though: Austin Butler in Elvis, Hugh Jackman in The Son, Bill Nighy in Living, and Jeremy Pope in The Inspection (those last three are not available in Aus until 2023).

The Best Animation nominees include Puss in Boots, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Pinocchio (Del Toro), and Inu-Oh – a japanese rock-opera that’s not yet available to watch in Australia.

Other Australian nominees included Margot Robbie for her performance in Damon Chazelle’s Babylon, Hugh Jackman in The Son, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown.

Golden Globes representatives have revealed that the nominees were voted by 96 members and, for the first time, 103 international voters. The new voters were recruited from international industry organizations, well-known foreign film festivals and journalism professionals.

This voting group represents 62 different countries around the world. Combined with the current membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.8% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.6% Latinx, 12.1% Asian, 10.1% Black, and 10.1% Middle Eastern.

For the full list of nominees, head to the Golden Globes website.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will air on 10 January, 2023.