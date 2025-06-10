Future Vision: premiere TV and streaming conference returns to Melbourne

Future Vision, Australia’s premier global television exchange for the world’s ‘top creative minds’, returns to Melbourne next month.

Presented by Australians in Film, in association with Screen Australia and VicScreen, Future Vision will take place this year between 14-16 July at ACMI, Australia’s national museum of screen culture.

Three powerful voices in contemporary, global storytelling – Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer), Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley) and Soo Hugh (Pachinko) – will headline the second annual event.

‘Events like FUTURE VISION are very important,’ said Richard Gadd. ‘They bring together people who care about pushing boundaries, taking risks, and telling stories that mean something.’

‘I’m delighted to have been asked to take part in FUTURE VISION and am looking forward hugely to talking telly with everyone,’ said Sally Wainwright. ‘One of my absolute favourite shows of recent years was Deadloch. I loved it because it was as absurd as it was dark, which for me is always a winning combination. I’m thrilled to be able to visit where it was shot.’

‘Throughout my career, I’ve been lucky to learn from extraordinary storytellers who taught me the power of vision and reminded me how deeply personal stories can resonate globally,’ said Soo Hugh.

‘I’m excited to attend FUTURE VISION – to listen, exchange ideas, and be inspired by voices that see the world a little differently.’

Presenters at Future Vision 2025:

Richard Gadd , the multi-Emmy, Golden Globe and Peabody-winning creator and star of the Netflix series Baby Reindeer.

, the multi-Emmy, Golden Globe and Peabody-winning creator and star of the Netflix series Sally Wainwright , BAFTA award-winning creator and director of the critically acclaimed British drama Happy Valley.

, BAFTA award-winning creator and director of the critically acclaimed British drama Soo Hugh, Peabody-winning and BAFTA-nominated creator of the internationally lauded Apple TV series Pachinko.

Bruna Papandrea (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Tony Ayres (The Survivors) are set to return as Future Vision co-chairs.

‘With the global screen industry in flux, FUTURE VISION enables Australia’s leading creatives to connect and forge smarter collaborations with each other and international partners as they collectively reflect, reimagine and reinvigorate the way stories are told,’ reads the press release.

‘With the international screen industry confronting global market contraction, regulatory uncertainty, and the rise of AI — FUTURE VISION 2025 will explore how creativity and strategic collaboration can guide the industry forward,’ it continues.

The 2025 theme of the conference is ‘Optimism’, building on last year’s focus of ‘Courage’. The organisers hope this will invite attendees to reimagine what’s possible in this rapidly evolving media landscape.

‘We are so enormously thrilled to have three of our television heroes coming to FUTURE VISION this year,’ Papandrea and Ayres said in a joint statement. ‘Richard Gadd, Sally Wainwright, and Soo Hugh are undoubtedly some of the most exciting television creators in the world today. They create unforgettable worlds and characters that explode onto our screens, and they are masters of their craft.’

‘We cannot wait to engage with them in Melbourne and bring their thinking and provocation to the thought leaders at home’.

Future Vision 2025 schedule:

July 14 – OPEN DAY : A day open to established creatives, industry stakeholders, and curious minds. Also available via livestream for those who cannot make it to Melbourne.

: A day open to established creatives, industry stakeholders, and curious minds. Also available via livestream for those who cannot make it to Melbourne. July 15–16 – INVITE-ONLY SESSIONS: Programming for top-tier writers, directors, producers, and commissioning executives.

From keynote conversations to insightful case studies, Future Vision offers an unprecedented opportunity for the industry to come together and shape the future of television globally.

Future Vision is supported by industry peers The Walt Disney Company Australia & New Zealand, Netflix and Stan. The Venue Partner is ACMI, the Official Hotel Partner is Sofitel Melbourne On Collins, the Travel Partner is Tourism Australia and the Supporting Partner is Scape.

For further information, head to the Future Vision website.