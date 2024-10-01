News

 > News

First Warrior: Warwick Thornton will direct epic new Australian film

Thornton, who directed The New Boy, has boarded the new Australian feature First Warrior.
1 Oct 2024 12:28
Silvi Vann-Wall
Warwick Thornton. Photo by Ben King.

Film

Warwick Thornton. Photo by Ben King.

Share Icon

Warwick Thornton, the director behind Samson & Delilah and The New Boy, is confirmed to be directing the new drama feature First Warrior.

First Warrior, described as ‘an epic feature film’ about Australian Aboriginal resistance fighter Pemulwuy, follows the Bidjigal man of the Sydney tribes as he leads a 12-year resistance against British settlers who moved into his people’s traditional lands during the colonisation of Australia in the 1700s.

Sam Worthington (AvatarHacksaw Ridge) and Jason Clarke (OppenheimerZero Dark Thirty) are already confirmed to star, with a search underway to cast the roles of Pemulwuy, as well as Bennelong – who will be shown in the film as being kidnapped by Governor Arthur Phillip to start a dialogue with Indigenous Australians.

‘I am so honoured to be a part of this amazing film. It’s an important story with an awesome script and legendary actors,’ said Thornton.

First Warrior is supported by the Bidjigal, Dharawal and Dharug Elders and is led by an all-Indigenous core creative team including Thornton, writer Jon Bell (The MoogaiCleverman) and writer-producer Andrew Dillon (Le Champion, Outliers), a direct descendent of both the Dharug and Gomeroi people who will produce under the 100% Indigenous First Nations That’s-A-Wrap Productions banner.

ScreenHub: Best Australian films still to come in 2024

Camera d’Or award-winning director Thornton will also be working alongside BAFTA nominated and AACTA Award-winning screenwriters Stuart Beattie (CollateralPirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl), Phillip Noyce (Rabbit-Proof Fence, Salt) and Shana Levine (The Portable Door, Charlie & Boots).

‘It has been a lifelong goal of mine to have our Indigenous warriors celebrated on the silver screen,’ Andrew Dillon said.

‘I can’t wait for audiences to not only experience Warwick’s vision for this story but to leave the cinema with a newfound appreciation of Australia’s shared history’.

Attendees of the 2024 SXSW Sydney conference can catch Warwick Thornton giving a live director’s commentary session, offering insights into each of his past features.

ScreenHub: SXSW Sydney 2024 confirms Warwick Thornton for Conference program

First Warrior does not yet have a confirmed release date.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Digital Television Features Reviews Feature Games Documentary Writing and Publishing Performing Arts
More
Seven Samurai. Image: Madman Entertainment.
Features

Seven Samurai: the greatest action film of all time turns 70

It is hard to think of an action film that resonates as poignantly with audiences as Seven Samurai, even 70…

The Conversation
Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story. Image: MQFF
Features

Melbourne Queer Film Festival confirms headline films

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival has released an exciting lineup for 2024.

ScreenHub staff
March to May. Image: Czech and Slovak Film Festival of Australia.
News

Czech and Slovak Film Festival of Australia – 2024 line-up lays out a Labyrinth

Returning to Melbourne (10-13 & 19-20 October) and Adelaide (1-2 & 9 November), this year’s edition is set to be…

ScreenHub staff
Sophie Turner in Joan. Image: Stan. New shows streaming.
Features

Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Amazon Prime Video & more

Discover the best new shows streaming from 30 September to 6 October 2024 on the major streaming platforms.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

From Joker 2 to Your Fat Friend: your guide to new films in cinemas from 30 September to 6 October.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login