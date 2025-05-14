Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout series has officially been given the green light for Season 3, way in advance of the release of its sophomore season. With Season 2 of the hugely popular video game adaptation having only just finished filming, the renewal demonstrates a huge show of faith from Amazon MGM Studios.

Fallout: Season 2 has also gotten a release window, aiming for December 2025. Both tidbits of information were revealed during a Prime Video upfronts presentation in New York, with cast members Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten in attendance.

Per Deadline, Vernon Sanders (global head of television at Amazon MGM Studios) said at the upfront, ‘We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout … Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of Fallout, well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season 2.’

Additionally, executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said, ‘On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva and Graham, and our partners at Bethesda, we’re grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together.’

Fallout. Image: Amazon Prime Video

What will Fallout – Season 2 focus on?

With Season 2 allegedly set to follow the characters on their journey towards New Vegas, it’s big news for fans of the video game series – especially given that Fallout: New Vegas is widely regarded as one of the strongest entries in the series. Being able to delve deeper into the lore and environment of the game will undoubtedly turn heads.

With Fallout: Season 1 having scored more than 100 million views since release, it’s little wonder that the studio is putting its eggs in this particular basket. The show is one of Prime Video’s most watched titles of all time, so it’ll be interesting to see how well future seasons maintain that legacy of success.

Fallout – Season 2 will premiere this December on Prime Video.

Fallout – Season 1 review

30 Apr 2024 12:34

The Conversation

Fallout is set in the Los Angeles ‘Wasteland’, 219 years after a global nuclear war devastated civilisation. Fortunately, the pre-war defence company Vault-Tec had developed a series of underground bunkers, called vaults, designed to ensure the continuation of American society in just such a scenario. Lucky, right?

The show follows three survivors. Lucy (Ella Purnell), a vault dweller leaves the safety of her bunker for the Wasteland to search for her missing father. Maximus (Aaron Moten), a rookie soldier in The Brotherhood of Steel, a paramilitary faction of surface-dwelling survivors, is sent on a mission to retrieve a pre-war artefact. And Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins), is a bounty hunter who has roamed the Wasteland for many years as a ghoul – a human mutated by radiation exposure – seeking a major prize.

The success of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation in 2023 set a high bar for game-to-television adaptations. Fallout is a different kind of game though.

Where The Last of Us draws on source material from two games that already tell a structured, character-driven story, the five main Fallout games (alongside numerous spin-offs) are open-world role-playing experiences emphasising player choice. Each game has a main plotline, but their appeal is often found in exploration, side-quests and discovering information about the wider game world.

Translating this exploratory, player-driven experience into a linear television format has challenges. However, director Jonathan Nolan has said that he’s coming to this show as a fan, having been hooked on Fallout 3. And his deep understanding of the games is evident.

Watching the series as a fan of the games, I can see that essence of gameplay is woven into the scenarios, characters and cinematography. The show expands and develops the Fallout universe and lore, satisfying long-time fans while telling a compelling, standalone story accessible for newcomers

