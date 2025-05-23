Elden Ring movie in the works at A24, with lauded director Alex Garland attached

An Elden Ring movie adaptation is officially in the works at A24 (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Civil War, Hereditary, Talk to Me), with Civil War director Alex Garland attached to the project. Per reporting from Variety, the adaptation is in its early stages, with a range of parties on board for development.

Bandai Namco and A24 are set to produce the feature, with Garland handling writing and directing duties. Other names attached include Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, and Martin and Vince Gerardis.

For now, that’s about all we know about the upcoming Elden Ring adaptation. That said, there’s plenty to analyse here, particularly given that A24 has also recently announced a Death Stranding film adaptation. It appears the company, which has made a name for itself by producing ‘elevated’ artistic films alongside more commercial projects, is now journeying into the world of video game adaptations.

With the quality, prestige, and talent backing A24 – not to mention its reputation for unique storytelling – there’s plenty of potential in a possible Elden Ring adaptation. This game, after all, is also backed by the vision of George R. R. Martin (Game of Thrones) and Hidetaka Miyazaki, so there’s plenty of rich ground to mine.

While the game is largely about an overarching quest to take down increasingly powerful enemies and restore the mythical Elden Ring, its world is also packed full of complex fantasy lore, brought to life with stylistic flourishes. Should the upcoming film directly adapt the game (which isn’t always a given, in the world of video game movies), we expect there’ll be ample artistic inspiration for a lush adventure.

For the benefit of those who appreciate the game from afar, it’s good to know this adaptation should bring the Elden Ring world to life, without the audience needing to pull off any dodge rolls, or feats of mental resilience.

It’s likely to be some time before we hear more about the A24’s Elden Ring adaptation. In the meantime, those keen for more FromSoftware action will find it in the upcoming Elden Ring Nightreign, a multiplayer spin-off that expands the franchise’s lore and monster menagerie. This game is set to launch on 30 May 2025.

There is currently no confirmed release date for A24’s Elden Ring film.