News

 > News

Elden Ring movie in the works at A24, with lauded director Alex Garland attached

Bandai Namco will reportedly be on production duty for the new Elden Ring A24 movie.
23 May 2025 14:06
Leah J. Williams
elden ring kadokawa from software sony

Film

Image: FromSoftware

Share Icon

An Elden Ring movie adaptation is officially in the works at A24 (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Civil War, Hereditary, Talk to Me), with Civil War director Alex Garland attached to the project. Per reporting from Variety, the adaptation is in its early stages, with a range of parties on board for development.

Bandai Namco and A24 are set to produce the feature, with Garland handling writing and directing duties. Other names attached include Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, and Martin and Vince Gerardis.

For now, that’s about all we know about the upcoming Elden Ring adaptation. That said, there’s plenty to analyse here, particularly given that A24 has also recently announced a Death Stranding film adaptation. It appears the company, which has made a name for itself by producing ‘elevated’ artistic films alongside more commercial projects, is now journeying into the world of video game adaptations.

With the quality, prestige, and talent backing A24 – not to mention its reputation for unique storytelling – there’s plenty of potential in a possible Elden Ring adaptation. This game, after all, is also backed by the vision of George R. R. Martin (Game of Thrones) and Hidetaka Miyazaki, so there’s plenty of rich ground to mine.

Read: Civil War review: Alex Garland’s film will stun you

While the game is largely about an overarching quest to take down increasingly powerful enemies and restore the mythical Elden Ring, its world is also packed full of complex fantasy lore, brought to life with stylistic flourishes. Should the upcoming film directly adapt the game (which isn’t always a given, in the world of video game movies), we expect there’ll be ample artistic inspiration for a lush adventure.

For the benefit of those who appreciate the game from afar, it’s good to know this adaptation should bring the Elden Ring world to life, without the audience needing to pull off any dodge rolls, or feats of mental resilience.

It’s likely to be some time before we hear more about the A24’s Elden Ring adaptation. In the meantime, those keen for more FromSoftware action will find it in the upcoming Elden Ring Nightreign, a multiplayer spin-off that expands the franchise’s lore and monster menagerie. This game is set to launch on 30 May 2025.

There is currently no confirmed release date for A24’s Elden Ring film.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

After Yang. Image: MUBI. Great films just added to streaming this week.
Features

10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

10 great films just got added to Australian streaming: Saint Maud, The Moogai, After Yang, The 400 Blows and more.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Eddington. Image: A24
News

Eddington: Ari Aster's film gets Australian premiere at Sydney Film Festival

Catch Ari Aster's gripping thriller Eddington for its Australian debut at the Sydney Film Festival this June.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Deb. Image: Unigram/Camp Sugar Productions/Bunya Productions/Access Entertainment.
News

The Deb: Rebel Wilson, legal battles and a festival fallout

Will Rebel Wilson's The Deb ever see the light of day?

Silvi Vann-Wall
ai darth vader fortnite
News

Fortnite smacked with allegation over AI Darth Vader's replicated James Earl Jones voice

SAG-AFTRA alleges negotiation was required for the implementation of the AI Darth Vader.

Leah J. Williams
Natalie Portman and John Krasinski in Fountain of Youth. Image: Apple TV+. Best new films.
Features

3 best new films to stream this week

Discover the 3 best new films to stream from 19 to 25 June 2025 with this guide – as chosen…

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login