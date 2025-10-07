Edgar Wright joins SXSW Sydney for massive Screen Festival

Acclaimed and beloved filmmaker Edgar Wright has been confirmed as a special guest for South by Southwest Sydney, along with actor and producer Noah Centineo (To All the Boys franchise, Black Adam) and Australian director Sophie Hyde (Jimpa).

The high-profile additions to the 2025 Screen Festival program join an already announced lineup that includes Paul Feig (director of Bridesmaids), Kym Barrett (costume designer on The Matrix), Michael Shanks (director of Together) and Liz Watts (producer of The King).

Edgar Wright and Paramount Pictures will premiere the first look at The Running Man at SXSW Sydney, accompanied by a live in-conversation event moderated by Nash Edgerton. Wright will appear remotely to discuss the film, which adapts Stephen King’s dystopian novel of the same name.

Edgar Wright’s The Running Man – poster. Image: Paramount Pictures Australia.

Set in a near-future society obsessed with violent entertainment, The Running Man follows Ben Richards (Glen Powell), a desperate father who agrees to compete on a deadly televised game show where contestants must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins. The film’s ensemble cast includes Josh Brolin, William H Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson and Colman Domingo.

The Running Man releases nationally on 13 November.

Noah Centineo premieres Our Hero, Balthazar

Actor and producer Noah Centineo will attend the Australian premiere of black comedy Our Hero, Balthazar at Palace Central Cinemas in Sydney on 14 October.

Produced through Centineo’s Arkhum Productions, the feature marks the directorial debut of Oscar Boyson and stars Jaeden Martell (It, Knives Out) as Balthazar ‘Balthy’ Malone, a privileged New York teen who makes performative social media pleas for gun reform. When an online troll (Asa Butterfield) threatens a school shooting, Balthy travels to Texas to confront him – setting off a tense exploration of violence, hypocrisy and online identity.

The film has been described by Variety as ‘a sharp critique of America’s obsession with performance activism and self-image’. Centineo, who also appears in the film, will represent his production company at the screening.

Sophie Hyde joins SXSW Sydney industry lineup

Australian filmmaker Sophie Hyde (Jimpa, Animals, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) will take part in the Festival’s Industry program, joining the popular Screen Breakfast networking session on 14 October. Hyde will discuss her approach to storytelling and reflect on a career that spans intimate character dramas and internationally acclaimed features.

Her latest film, Jimpa, premiered at Sundance earlier this year and stars Olivia Colman and John Lithgow.

SXSW Sydney runs from 13 to 19 October 2025.

