Easy Tiger: three new cats join the lair

The following media release was made available today regarding the Australian production company Easy Tiger.

Prolific film and television production company, Easy Tiger, is pleased to announce three key appointments that will add leading creative and commercial experience as it grows, enhancing its position as an Australian powerhouse in the global production business.

Christopher Sharp, a seasoned executive uniquely experienced across commercial, creative and production in the TV and film business, joins Easy Tiger as the Head of Scripted Content. Christopher brings a wealth of expertise from his extensive career spanning Australia, the UK, and the US. He has held pivotal roles in TV and film finance, development and production, including senior positions at prominent production companies and government funding bodies, most recently as Head of Scripted at Screen Australia.

Nel Minchin steps into the newly created position of Head of Factual. An experienced director, producer, and writer, Nel specialises in thought-provoking and engaging documentaries. She has achieved notable success with projects including Matilda and Me, Making Muriel, The Truth about Anxiety with comedian Celia Pacquola and most recently the documentary series, The Way We Wore presented by Celeste Barber.

Additionally, award winning screenwriter and director Shelly Lauman joins the team under the auspices of the Screen Australia Enterprise Program. Her 12-month placement underscores Easy Tiger’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent.

Ian Collie and Rob Gibson, founder and CEO of Easy Tiger respectively, said of the appointments, ‘It’s an exciting time of growth for Easy Tiger – Christopher, Nel and Shelly are exceptional talents who will help us continue to develop our diverse slate of scripted and factual shows. We’re fortunate enough to work with some of the best and brightest talents in the business, and with these new appointments we’re well-positioned to continue making must-watch shows for audiences in Australia and around the world.’

Since opening its doors in 2017, Easy Tiger has delivered a consistent string of hit shows in all genres for local and international partners, from classics like Rake and Jack Irish to recent hits like Colin from Accounts and Scrublands.

On screens now and set to launch soon are a suite of the company’s highly anticipated returning and new titles including; the second season of award-winning The Twelve – currently dropping weekly on Binge; the second season of Colin From Accounts which has again been an audience and critical hit in Australia and internationally as well as winning numerous awards; epic outback drama Territory (formerly Desert King) set to launch globally on Netflix 24 October; filmed in India and Australia romantic drama Four Years Later is coming soon to SBS; Christmas film Nugget is Dead will launch on Stan in time for the festive season; the second instalment of Scrublands also for Stan will hit screens this year; and Optics, a co-production with Chaser Digital for ABC, is currently in production.