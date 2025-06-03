Dracula romance game Draculesti is heading to Kickstarter

Melbourne game development studio Fine Feathered Fiends has announced a Kickstarter to support Draculesti, a horror-romance visual novel adapting Dracula. Per the studio, it’ll be running its Kickstarter very shortly, as a means to cover the “remainder of [its] development costs” as well as features it couldn’t otherwise afford, like voice acting.

Over the last few years, Draculesti has been a highlight of shows like PAX Australia and SXSW Sydney, attracting its audience with a very simple, compelling premise: “Gay Dracula.” In the game, you play as Renfield, reimagined as a hapless lawyer who becomes trapped in Castle Dracula. To survive, he’ll need to rely on his wits, and the game’s cast of mysterious characters.

Some will be helpful in his quest to escape, while others have nefarious goals in mind. Above them all, Dracula stands as a temptation, wooing Renfield with strange promises, and artful seduction. Along pathways of love or subterfuge, Renfield will need to determine who to trust, where to devote his heart, and how to escape Castle Dracula with his soul intact.

The ScreenHub team recently played through a demo of Draculesti – now available via Steam – and we were certainly enamoured by its lush gothic styling and prose, and how it reimagines Dracula in such fun, indulgent fashion.

It’s certainly a game worth supporting when it heads to Kickstarter, whether you love a good gothic romp, or you’re just looking for more vampire media after the arrival of the excellent Sinners.

There’s a reason why Dracula consistently gets time in the sun – it’s a story with resonant themes and compelling, era-agnostic characters – and with this new adaptation, you’ll be able to sink yourself into a whole new romantic interpretation of its grim tale. It’s certainly a game worthy of support.

It’s also worth noting that Kickstarter has become an essential tool for small game developers in recent years, as game funding opportunities are becoming more scarce. While Draculesti was able to gain the support of VicScreen to aid early development costs, the final stretch will need more audience-based support, so it can release in its intended form.

Those keen to throw their support behind Draculesti can now bookmark the game’s upcoming Kickstarter, for notification of when it goes live. In the meantime, those keen to get an early taste of what’s to come can now play through the game’s demo via Steam.