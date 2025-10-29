Game studio Don’t Nod teams up with Netflix for mystery adaptation

Don’t Nod, the game studio behind Life is Strange, has announced the signing of a development agreement with Netflix to adapt a major IP. For now, details are being kept under wraps, although there’s plenty of speculation about what this mystery project could be – and how Don’t Nod could bring their storytelling strengths to a game based on a Netflix title.

What do we know about Don’t Nod and Netflix’s partnership?

‘Don’t Nod announces the signing of a development agreement with Netflix for the creation of a new narrative video game based on a major IP,’ the studio announced in a press release. ‘Through this agreement, Don’t Nod will develop a new narrative experience that builds on the studio’s recognised expertise in the genre.’

The project is currently in development at the company’s Montreal studio, with publishing duty to be handled by Netflix.

‘This collaboration represents a new milestone in Don’t Nod’s development, confirming its position as a specialist in storytelling for major IPs and its ambition to explore new formats including cloud gaming. The project finances the Montreal studio and aligns with the group’s strategy to secure its resources and strengthen its ability to evolve in an increasingly competitive and selective market.’

What could Don’t Nod’s Netflix game actually be?

Stranger Things. Image: Netflix.

Don’t Nod has significant experience with narrative-driven video games, from the critically-acclaimed and award-winning Life is Strange franchise, to the horror adventure Vampyr, through to more recent releases like Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

The studio tends to specialise in games with deeper themes, and has frequently told fantasy-infused coming-of-age stories. It’s why much of the speculation around this upcoming ‘major IP’ adaptation is focused on the world of Stranger Things.

With the final Stranger Things series set to conclude in December, and yet with the franchise still remaining incredibly popular, it feels likely Netflix will look to expand this world and tell new stories within its established bounds.

A narrative game focused on the core crew from Stranger Things, or even new characters, would be a logical next step for the franchise.

This is also one of a few major Netflix IPs that still has potential for expansion, and that would benefit from a video game adaptation. While Squid Game may rival Stranger Things in popularity, its stories aren’t as easily transferred into the world of games.

The Witcher is another popular Netflix IP – but its game adaptation rights are tied up with another studio, CD Projekt Red.

Wednesday is a distinct possibility, and the lack of Addams Family games might give a Don’t Nod adaptation a leg up. There’s certainly potential here with younger audiences.

Black Mirror should also be considered, as it has the potential to translate naturally into the world of video games. The sci-fi horror tone of the franchise could be perfect for a scary narrative adaptation.

Of course, there are other potential major IPs that could be adapted. In the hands of Don’t Nod, anything from Bridgerton to KPop Demon Hunters could be transformed into a compelling new video game.

For now, we’ll just have to stay tuned to see what’s in the works, and whether any of the fan theories turn out to be accurate. Although details are currently under wraps, we expect to learn more about Don’t Nod’s plans sooner, rather than later.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.