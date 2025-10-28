Diabolic earns rave reviews and national release after Adelaide Film Festival premiere

Daniel J Phillips’ new horror feature Diabolic has quickly become one of the most talked-about titles from this year’s Adelaide Film Festival, with audience demand prompting organisers to schedule an encore screening.

The Australian-made film is described by AFF programmers as ‘everything you could want to make your blood curdle,’ with ‘a religious cult, a troubled young woman, hallucinogenic therapy and an evil that refuses to die’.

Following its strong run at the festival, the film has been hailed a breakout genre success and is set for a national cinema release through Monster Pictures later this year. A US theatrical rollout will follow in February 2026.

Completed in March 2025, Diabolic first gained international exposure through the AFF’s Goes to Cannes program, where it screened at the Marché du Film. Since then, it has collected the Monster Fest award for Best Australian Feature Film and is expected to contend across several categories at the upcoming AACTA Awards.

Diabolic at a glance

Director: Daniel J Phillips

Daniel J Phillips Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Horror, Mystery, Thriller Cast: Elizabeth Cullen, John Kim, Mia Challis

Elizabeth Cullen, John Kim, Mia Challis Country: Australia

Australia Runtime: 95 minutes

The Diabolic cast and creative team

In Diabolic, a troubled young woman named Elise (Elizabeth Cullen) joins a healing ceremony to cure her mysterious blackouts but the ritual unleashes a vengeful and relentless supernatural spirit that possesses her.

It stars Cullen (Elvis) alongside John Kim (Voltron) and Mia Challis (Outer Banks). Festival audiences praised the film’s tension and atmosphere, built by Michael Tessari’s cinematography, Hamish Keen’s sound design and Will Spartalis’ haunting score.

Phillips said the response at the Adelaide Film Festival had exceeded expectations: ‘It’s been incredible to see audiences connect with this story in such a visceral way. We wanted to make a film that gets under people’s skin, not just through scares but through emotion and atmosphere.’

He added: ‘The festival response has been beyond what we imagined, and I hope people experience it the way we intended – in a cinema.’

Watch the Diabolic trailer

Production and support for Diabolic

Produced by Phillips alongside Silvio Salom, Mark Patterson, Vasili Papanicolou and Grant Hardie, Diabolic was backed by the South Australian Film Corporation and Sunjive Studios.

Monster Pictures launched its own studio in July of 2025. It emerged from Monster Fest and was backed by a rolling development fund and launched in partnership with the UK’s Head Gear Films and Australian outfit White Hot Productions. Monster Picture’s distribution slate launched with the Tim Roth vehicle Seven Snipers, and the studio now has six additional titles in active development.

Diabolic is in cinemas nationally from 20 November.

